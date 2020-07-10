Mount Marty University has announced a new partnership with the Catholic Community Foundation for Eastern South Dakota. Through this partnership, the university and the foundation both recognize a great opportunity to support alumni and friends of this region, and connect them to opportunities that will allow them to explore their faith and make a difference in the lives of students and the community.
“Our hope and prayer is to assist MMU alumni and friends in their estate and planned giving goals, as they respond in gratitude for the many gifts they’ve been given,” said Barb Rezac, Vice President for Mission and Advancement at Mount Marty University.
To strengthen the partnership, MMU will house a full-time employee shared by both entities.
“Mount Marty is proud of our Catholic, Benedictine identity and our 84-year history of being a school for the Lord’s service,” Mount Marty President Marcus Long said. “We are excited for this new partnership, and we look forward to working with the Diocese of Sioux Falls and the Catholic Community Foundation for Eastern South Dakota to continue strengthening the Church on the prairie.”
