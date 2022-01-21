Here’s what’s new at the Yankton Community Library: Jan. 22, 2022

ADULT BOOKS

Fiction

• “Disappearance of a Scribe” by Dana Stabenow

• “End of Days” by Brad Taylor

• “Find Me” by Alafair Burke

• “The Last House on the Street” by Diane Chamberlain

• “The Horsewoman” by James Patterson

• “Leviathan Falls” by James S.A. Corey

• “Lightning in a Mirror” by Jayne Anne Krentz

• “A Man of Honor” by Barbara Taylor Bradford

• “One Step Too Far” by Lisa Gardner

• “Robert B. Parkers: Bye Bye Baby” by Ace Atkins

• “Rock Paper Scissors” by Alice Feeney

• “Something to Hide” by Elizabeth George

• “Still Life” by Sarah Winman

• “Tell Me How to Be” by Neel Patel

• “When You Were Mine” by Michael Robotham

• “The Women I Love” by Francesco Pacifico

———

Nonfiction

• “The Dawn of Everything” by David Graeber

• “Floating in the Deep End” by Patti Davis

• “Landslide” by Michael Wolff

• “The Myth of Closure” by Pauline Boss

• “Old Poets” by Donald Hall

• “The Tao of Bowie” by Mark Edwards

AUDIOBOOKS

• “Fear No Evil” by James Patterson

LARGE PRINT

• “Before We Were Yours” by Lisa Wingate

ADULT DVDS

• “Laura Ingalls Wilder: Prairie to Page”

———

Have you tried out Libby yet? It’s the online reading app from your local library! Go to meet.libbyapp.com to get started, or you can download the app from Google Play Store on any android device.

Check out some of the new eBooks and audio books we recently added to our online library.

• “The 5AM Club” by Robin Sharma

• “101 Essays that Will Change the Way You Think” by Brianna Wiest

• “The 1619 Project” by Nikole Hannah-Jones

• “The Becoming” by Nora Roerts

• “Cleaning Up Your Mental Mess” by Caroline Leaf

• “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr

• “How to Stop Time” by Matt Haig

• “Life Flight” by Lynette Eason

• “Maybe Not” by Colleen Hoover

• “The Moores are Missing” by James Patterson

• “One True Loves” by Taylor Jenkins Reid

• “The People We Keep” by Allison Larkin

• “Simple Truth” by David Baldacci

• “Somebody to Love” by Sharon Sala

• “The Sweetness of Water” by Nathan Harris

• “Temptation Ridge” by Robyn Carr

• “Whirlwind” by Janet Dailey

———

Curbside pickup is available! You may reserve items by visiting library.cityofyankton.org, calling 605-668-5275, or via our Facebook page.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.