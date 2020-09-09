Yankton Medical Clinic, P.C. has announced the addition of Dr. Martha Holstein. Specializing in internal medicine and pediatrics, Holstein joins Drs. Susan Fanta, John Frank, Tyler Hanson, Daniel Megard and Amanda Sedlacek and physician assistants Sarah Arens and Melissa Fullner-Marshall in the internal medicine department. Holstein also practices pediatrics and joins Drs. Dawn Larson, Sara Pepper, April Willman and David Withrow.
After graduating with her Bachelor of Science degree in biology from South Dakota State University in Brookings, South Dakota, Holstein received her Doctor of Medicine from the University of South Dakota Sanford School of Medicine in Vermillion, South Dakota. Holstein is completing her residency in internal medicine and pediatrics at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska.
Holstein chose to practice a dual specialty after having great experiences in both specialties during medical school. “I love building that long-term relationship with my patients,” Holstein adds, “As a med-peds physician, I have insight and experience with late adolescents and young adults with complex medical issues transitioning to adult care.”
Holstein and her husband, Josh, have three children. She is looking forward to coming to Yankton, “I love South Dakotans and Nebraskans — our heartiness, love for our neighbors and our agricultural roots, I’m a small-town South Dakota farm girl at heart.” In her spare time, Holstein enjoys spending time biking, hiking, boating with her family and cooking new recipes. “Yankton is the perfect place to raise our family and enjoy the outdoors.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.