YHS Class of 1980
The Yankton High School Class of 1980’s 40th anniversary reunion will be held Sept. 25-26. For more information, contact Brenda (Schurman) Willcuts at 605-660-2927 or email brendawillcuts@gmail.com. Reunion T-shirts are also available at https://www.facebook.com/yankton.high.
Please contact organizers if you know the whereabouts of any of these classmates:
Tim Adam, Glenn Alexander, James Anderson, Kim Anderson, Robert Anderson, Renee Bormann, Bob Brende, Helen Byon Paasch, Bernie Christensen, Dennis Christensen, Marty Dreesen, *Jane Doyle, Erik Folkestad, Tina Graveland, *Andrea Heppner Big Eagle, Nancy Huber Haddican, Dale Hutchmeier, Jim Johnson, *Bret Johnson, *Harlan Jones, Mark Litschewski, *Scott Lowery, Will Lyons, Kelly McBroom Black, Mark Mitchell, Bruce Morgan, *Kevin Moser, Jim Nacke, Tom Papstein, Brian Paulson, Kim Radack Johnson, Carol Rehurek Rockwell, Jim Reisz, Tammy Sangster, Susan Schlaefli McNeely, Shelly Schmidt Fischer, Mark Schramm, Kevin Shelberg, *Bob Taggart, Courtney Suga LeFebvere, Barb Tacke Veal, Terri Thieman McFarland, Sue Thompson Peterson, Beth Tielke Goodnough, Steve Thormodsgard, Robert Tim, Marie Tucker Thompson, Mike Vyborny, Sandy Wagner Brown, Brian Ward, Sandy Elliott, Mike Delvaux, Mike Bruce, Amy Catana, Nancy Faucet, Kim Haney, Tonya Hecht Hackett, Jeff Holleman, Sharon Lewis, Ray Medema, John Schaefer, Bill Vennard, Terri Runge, Lein Arpan, Kevin Krueger, Patty Schieffer
