YANKTON GENERAL FEDERATED WOMEN’S CLUB
The Yankton Chapter of the General Federated Women’s Club met on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Minerva’s. The meeting was called to order by President Liz Lynch; followed by the Pledge of Allegiance, South Dakota Pledge and the Collect for Women.
Lance Dannenbring who was the Yankton High School representative to the Hugh O’Brien Youth Leadership Conference at Dakota State University this spring told the club about his experience at the video game themed gathering. HOBY was the designated project of past state president Liz Lynch, and funds in support of the project were collected at the state convention at Yankton in May. Lindsey Pibal who was the recipient of the $1000 GFWC scholarship this year shared her story of being a non-traditional student at Mount Marty University.
Sandy Battin introduced a number of new members, and each one shared a little about themselves. Installation of the new members will be held at the October and November meetings.
Minutes of the May meeting were approved as presented on motion by Vi Ranney. Members were reminded that minutes will be emailed to them for review and were asked to update email addresses if they are not receiving the minutes.
President Liz shared information on cares and concerns of club members.
Treasurer presented the proposed budget for review. Final budget will be voted on next month.
Members were asked to volunteer to help with the “tours for fund-raising” projects. Carol Becker volunteered to act as chairperson for providing snacks for travelers on future tours. Members should also be thinking about recommendations for other fund-raising projects. Our state president has asked clubs to consider recycling projects that would re-purpose used blue jeans.
Committee reports: Chairpersons should inform the president if they have a report ready for the monthly meeting. Membership chair reported that we will sponsor another new membership luncheon next August. We are also seeking the assistance of someone who can help with technical issues such as updating and adding information to the Facebook page.
Ruth Ann Dannenbring presented the Leadership program.
Marilyn Huntley and Peggy Schiedel each introduced a guest.
Members having birthdays in September were celebrated with the birthday song. Emily VanDerhule and Marsha Dahlseid volunteered to act as greeters for the Oct. 1 meeting.
President Liz announced the dates for the GFWC state convention to be held in Brookings April 14-15, 2023.
Door prize winners were Cecelia Sorenson and Jean Prater.
INTERCHANGE
Interchange, Inc., met on Monday, Sept. 12 at noon at Minerva’s. The meeting was called to order by President Dana Schmidt and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited. There were 13 members present.
Members were invited to make announcements. Paula Tacke, Mead Cultural Education Center, announced their switch to winter hours and upcoming Haunted History Tours. Kathy Greeneway, Yankton School Board, shared agenda items from the scheduled Sept. 12 meeting including the upcoming year’s budget.
Kathy Greeneway was the day’s hostess. She updated the group on herself and introduced the speaker, Rachel Fernandez, LifeServe Blood Center. Ms. Fernandez shared background of the organization and encouraged everyone to consider donating blood as often as possible.
The next Interchange meeting will be on Monday, Sept. 19, at noon at Minerva’s. A Zoom link will also be emailed to members who wish to join online. Colleen Craig-Davis will be the hostess and speaker. She will be sharing her knowledge of Pickleball.
YANKTON TOASTMASTER CLUB 1294
Yankton Toastmaster Club 1294 met Saturday, September 10, at 7:30 a.m. for a hybrid meeting with seven people at the Fryn’ Pan Restaurant and two people participating in the meeting via Zoom, one from Yankton and one from Sioux Falls. President Walter Rentsch called the meeting to order. Pat Acklie-Roth gave the invocation and led the Pledge of Allegiance to the flag. Toastmaster of the Day was Steve Hamilton who conducted the meeting. Grammarian Jana Lane gave the word of the day, “gregarious,” which means tending to associate with others of one’s kind or marked by or indicating a liking for companionship. Teresa Rentsch gave a 5- to 7-minute speech titled “Mentoring” with the objective to share some aspect of a previous experience as a protégé. Roy Wilcox conducted Table Topics by asking members to talk about various aspects of South Dakota. Kevin Buhl was the general evaluator and evaluated the meeting. Jeremy Skrenes evaluated Teresa Rentsch’s speech. Presentations were given by ah counter Walter Rentsch who reported on the use of filler words like ahs and ums; grammarian Jana Lane who reported on use of the word of the day “gregarious” and good grammar, poor grammar, and use of unusual words or phrase; timer Pat Acklie-Roth who reported on speaking times; vote counter Jana Lane tallied votes for the best table topics response; and joke master Pat Acklie-Roth gave the joke of the day. Rylan was guest of Teresa Rentsch.
Toastmaster Steve Hamilton presented virtual trophies to Teresa Rentsch for best speaker, Jeremy Skrenes for best evaluator, and Jana Lane for best table topic response.
The business meeting was led by President Walter Rentsch. Yankton Toastmaster Club 1294 welcomes anyone interested in improving their speaking and leadership skills. For more information call 605-665-8448 or http://1294.toastmastersclubs.org or Facebook page “Yankton Toastmasters Club 1294.”
Guests are welcome to join meetings in person at the Fryn’ Pan or remotely via Zoom. You will need to download the free “Zoom” application to your computer, laptop, tablet, or smart phone and call a member of the club to get the link to join the meeting.
