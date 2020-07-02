Let’s start with some great news! I am pleased to announce we have a reopening plan for the G.A.R. Hall Art Gallery in time for one of our favorite annual exhibits, the Mighty Mo Photo Show! We will be opening the gallery only beginning Monday, July 20, and will be open on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 1-5 p.m. each day. For your safety, and the safety of our staff, only 10 people will be allowed in the gallery at a time. Our staff will be wearing masks when interacting with guests and we encourage guests to do the same. Additionally, staff will be sanitizing high touch surfaces daily. Anyone high risk may contact the gallery at 665-9754 to request a private viewing of the exhibit. A full list of our reopening plan, including sanitation practices, can be found on our website.
I have been asked to accompany Scott Kooistra on the Morning Coffee Show on KYNT 1450 AM on Friday, July 10, during the 7 a.m. hour. Scott is retiring at the end of the month, and I have had the pleasure of visiting with him monthly for the last 5½ years to talk about the arts. His support of YAA has been incredible and I’m looking forward to spending one last hour with him. If you are up that early, tune in to hear my barely awake morning voice and learn more about all things art in Yankton!
We enthusiastically invite you to attend our next exhibit, the Mighty Mo Photo Show, July 20-Aug. 28, 2020. The theme for this year’s photo exhibit and competition is “The Human Touch.” The exhibit is open to photographers of all ages and ability levels. A full list of entry requirements can be found on our website. Once the exhibit is displayed, three judges will score the photographs on originality, composition, theme, lighting, and overall presentation to decide which photos are named Best of Show and Honorable Mention. The two award-winning photos will be announced at a special artist reception and award ceremony on Friday, Aug. 7. This reception will be held for exhibiting photographers only but will be streamed on Facebook and Instagram at 5:30 p.m. that evening for all to enjoy. Each year, guests in our gallery are given the opportunity to vote for their favorite photo for a People’s Choice Award. Once again, visitors are encouraged to vote with their dollars! Each photo will have a jar designated to it. Money equals votes! The photo that receives the most in monetary donations will be named as the People’s Choice Award and will take home all the money collected in that photo’s jar. Voting will take place throughout the exhibit, July 20-Aug. 28, and the winner will be named at the close of the exhibit. There will be a virtual option to view and vote for your favorites on the YAA website. More information will be available at a later date.
While we have had several cancellations, YAA has worked hard to find virtual alternatives to our summer activities. We have had a lot of fun planning our upcoming Meridian en Blanc/At Home fundraiser to be held on July 18. Thank you to all who purchased tickets and will participate in the evening and a special thank you to our sponsors, First Dakota National Bank, Embroidery and Screenworks, and Wireless World!
Although we will be opening with limited hours, YAA will continue to provide an online gift shop which can be found on our website and features wood turned items, jewelry, books, home décor, greeting cards and much more! Support local artists while shopping from the comfort of your home. All items are available for curbside pick-up.
We are still mourning the cancellation of our annual Summer Arts Festival, but we want to connect you with the artists who were planning to participate. You will be able to find a list of those artists and their contact information on our website beginning in August.
We greatly appreciate your support during this time. If you can, please consider making a one time or monthly donation, becoming a member at https://YanktonAreaArts.org, or simply following along on our social media Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and now YouTube! Thank you for your support. Be well and safe friends!
Yankton Area Arts is a non-profit arts organization located at 508 Douglas Avenue in Yankton. Staff is holding limited office hours. For more information or assistance, call the YAA office at (605) 665-9754 or email info@yanktonareaarts.org.
