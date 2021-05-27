SOUTHEAST TECHNICAL COLLEGE
SIOUX FALLS — Several area students have been named to the Southeast Technical College (Sioux Falls). President’s List or received Academic Honors for the Spring 2021 semester. Students earning these recognitions must be seeking a degree and have a Grade Point Average (GPA) of 3.5 or higher for the term.
The following area students have been named to Southeast Technical College’s President’s List for the spring 2021 semester. To attain this recognition, students must be full-time, degree-seeking students with a term GPA of 3.5 or higher.
• Avery Handel — Menno
• Tyler Bryan — Yankton
• Elijah Jones — Yankton
• Katelyn Lyman — Yankton
• Kaycee Smith — Yankton
• Ashley Jenkins — Olivet
———
Academic Honors have been granted to:
• Lexi Maier — Gayville
• Antonio Gonzalez — Yankton
• Tristin Miles — Yankton
• Colin Neubauer-Keyes — Yankton
• Celimary Torres — Yankton
UNIVERSITY OF SIOUX FALLS
SIOUX FALLS — The University of Sioux Falls celebrated over 400 students for graduation in the spring commencement ceremony.
The following area students obtained recognition from University of Sioux Falls:
• Chelsey Heeg of Freeman is graduating with an Associate of Arts degree in Radiologic Technology.
• Grace Adam of Yankton is graduating with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology.
• Jenna Erickson of Platte is graduating Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Elementary Education.
• Katerina Gulak of Beresford is graduating with a Bachelor of Arts degree in English.
• Logan Hansen of Hurley is graduating Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology and Theology & Youth Ministry.
• Mariah Heckathorn of Elk Point is graduating Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Spanish Education.
• Natalie Stene of Alcester is graduating with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Accounting.
• Nicole Weber of Dimock is graduating with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration.
• Sadie Jensen of Beresford is graduating with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology.
• Trevor Overweg of Platte is graduating with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business.
• Chelsea Wiese of Davis is graduating Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing.
• Jacob Bouza of Scotland is graduating Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing.
• John Rice of Gayville is graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in Exercise Science.
• Katelynn Dolan of Beresford is graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing.
• Katina Schaeffer of Lesterville is graduating Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing.
• Kyleigh Moran of Vermillion is graduating Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in Exercise Science.
• Lauren Steffen of Crofton, Nebraska, is graduating Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing.
• Eric Norden of Dimock is graduating with an Education Specialist degree in Educational Administration/Superintendent.
• Jonathan Cooney of Pickstown is graduating with a Master of Business Administration degree in Management.
• Ashley McKeown of Vermillion is graduating with a Master of Education degree in Teaching.
• Kellie Plucker of Parker is graduating with a Master of Education degree in Reading.
• Tucker Tornberg of Viborg is graduating with a Master of Education degree in Educational Leadership.
EMILY MASSEY
POTSDAM, N.Y. — Emily R. Massey of Olivet received a doctor of physical therapy from Clarkson University in May.
As a private, national research university, Clarkson is a leader in technological education and sustainable economic development through teaching, scholarship, research and innovation. We ignite personal connections across academic fields and industries to create the entrepreneurial mindset, knowledge and intellectual curiosity needed to innovate world-relevant solutions and cultivate the leaders of tomorrow.
