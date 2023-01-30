PIERRE — Visitor spending in South Dakota set an all-time record in 2022.
Tourism officials were closely monitoring the 2022 numbers following the extreme record-setting year of 2021. According to the annual study conducted by Tourism Economics, visitors to South Dakota spent 4.7 billion dollars, an increase of 8% over 2021. This surpasses all previous records, even exceeding 2021’s surge of travel spending that was up 30% over 2020.
South Dakota welcomed 14.4 million visitors, an increase of 0.6% over 2021.
“South Dakota values freedom and offers something for everyone. That – combined with the tireless work of our citizens – is why we continue to break tourism records,” said Gov. Kristi Noem. “This industry provides a strong and stable flow of dollars contributing to South Dakota’s record revenues, helping to build the strongest economy in America.”
The tourism industry remains essential to South Dakota’s economy, providing an indispensable source of job creation and household income to thousands. 56,826 jobs in South Dakota were supported by the tourism industry, which generated $2.1 billion of income for those families.
“Tourism in South Dakota is a job-creating, revenue-generating machine that plays a vital role in supporting the state’s economy year after year,” said Jim Hagen, Secretary of the South Dakota Department of Tourism. “The revenue from South Dakota’s tourism industry helps support critical infrastructure and emergency services that South Dakotans depend on.”
In 2022, tourism generated $361 million in state & local tax revenue, an increase of $16 million over 2021. Without tourism in South Dakota, each household would pay an additional $1,011 in taxes each year.
To view the full 2022 Tourism Economics report, visit SDVisit.com.
