PIERRE — Visitor spending in South Dakota set an all-time record in 2022.

Tourism officials were closely monitoring the 2022 numbers following the extreme record-setting year of 2021. According to the annual study conducted by Tourism Economics, visitors to South Dakota spent 4.7 billion dollars, an increase of 8% over 2021. This surpasses all previous records, even exceeding 2021’s surge of travel spending that was up 30% over 2020.

