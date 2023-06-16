BAILEY ANDERSON
PELLA, Iowa — Bailey Anderson, Central College Class of 2025 from Jefferson, has been named to the dean’s list for the Spring 2023 semester.
The honor is awarded to full-time students who achieve a 3.5 GPA or higher on a 4.0 scale while taking 12 or more graded credit hours for the semester.
Central College of Pella, Iowa, is a private, four-year liberal arts college. Central is known for its academic rigor and leadership formation and for cultivating diversity of thought and culture through the arts and sciences, professional fields of study and experiential learning.
KRISTIN SCHAEFER
CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State University will graduate more than 7,300 students during ceremonies Saturday, June 17, at Reser Stadium in Corvallis and Sunday, June 18, at OSU-Cascades in Bend.
The 7,338 graduates will receive 7,583 degrees. There will be 238 students receiving two degrees, two receiving three degrees and one receiving four degrees. OSU’s 2023 graduates represent 34 of Oregon’s 36 counties, 50 states and 71 countries.
The graduates will add to the ranks of OSU alumni, who have earned 287,469 degrees over the university’s 154-year history.
For more information about commencement events, visit https://commencement.oregonstate.edu/ and https://osucascades.edu/commencement.
Local students graduating this June from Oregon State include:
• Yankton — Kristin Schaefer, Bachelor of Science, Computer Science.
AUGUSTANA UNIVERSITY
SIOUX FALLS — Augustana University has announced students who have been named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester of the 2022-23 academic year.
This spring, the Dean’s List recognizes 845 full-time students who have a minimum of 12 credit hours with grade-point averages at 3.5 or above (on a 4.0 scale).
Area students include:
• Cooper James Benning, Davis;
• Brooke A. Berens, Parker;
• Celine Therese Bernard, Jefferson;
• Ava R. Brandt, Tabor;
• Benjamin Anthony Burbach, Vermillion;
• Courtney Elizabeth Chrystal, Dakota Dunes;
• Mykenzie Mae Farley, Beresford;
• Susanna Joy Ford, Vermillion;
• Kellie Renae Geigle, Yankton;
• Elizabeth Marie Gullikson, Parker;
• Madison Renae Johnson, Chancellor;
• Valerie Ann Kaiser, Fordyce, Nebraska;
• Kara E. Klemme, Vermillion;
• Cody Douglas Klungseth, Beresford;
• Andrew James Kronaizl, Vermillion;
• Makayla M. Olson, Beresford;
• Molly Agnes Savey, Yankton;
• August James Schenzel, McCook Lake;
• Ryan Thomas Schulte, Yankton;
• Amber Lynn Schulz, Vermillion;
• Elizabeth J. Schwartz, Yankton;
• Lauren Elizabeth Sees, Avon;
• Codi Lynn Stirling, Chancellor;
• Caden Reid Tegethoff, Platte;
• Kayleigh Alaina Thill, Chancellor;
• Abigail Ann Vanden Berge, Platte;
• Serena Marie Voegeli, McCook Lake;
• Brianna Mae Wildermuth, Vermillion;
• Nora V. Winckler, Scotland;
• Lily N. Wipf, Freeman.
DAKOTA WESLEYAN UNIVERSITY
MITCHELL — Dakota Wesleyan University recently released its spring 2023 dean’s list which includes 299 university students.
To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must have a semester grade point average of at least 3.5 on a four-point scale. They also must complete at least 12 hours of academic work during the semester.
The following area students have been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2023 semester:
• Armour — Bailey Spaans
• Avon— Allyson Hamilton
• Creighton, NE — Hannah Strom
• Elk Point— Lily Kempf
• Freeman— Emmarie Edwards
• Irene— Gavin Spurrell
• Jefferson— Brodey Ballinger
• Hurley— Carter Jahnig
• Lesterville— Grace Fryda
• Marion— Odalite Pankratz
• Menno— Morgan Edelman
• Parkston— Keelie Konfrst, Lexy Leischner, Deanna Luikens
• Pickstown— LaKayah Lucas
• Platte— Grayson Hanson, Ashton Summerville
• Tabor— Jillian Navratil
• Tripp— Mattilynn Reiner, Aletheia Underhile
• Tyndall— Brianna Pesek, Macy Sternhagen
• Vermillion— Brenna Mockler
• Wagner— Abigail Brunsing, Tracie DeFur, Preston Nedved
• Yankton — Aidan Feser, Megan Nelson, Madison Wubben
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.