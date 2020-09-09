Liz Pekas was awarded the NASA Nebraska Space Grant Fellowship for the 2020-2021 academic year to fund the project investigating the impacts of prolonged sitting in mild hypercapnic (elevated atmospheric carbon dioxide) conditions and how this may negatively affect vascular function and autonomic nervous system function in adults.
This includes exposing participants to a carbon dioxide concentration that is 4-5x the normal atmospheric concentration, which is similar to what is found in densely populated enclosed spaces such as offices and auditoriums. Maintaining intact vascular function after spaceflight specifically is a major concern, as zero gravity conditions and elevated in-flight carbon dioxide levels may negatively affect the vasculature, such as inducing arterial stiffness and endothelial dysfunction. This is particularly relevant, as arterial stiffness and endothelial dysfunction are key players in atherosclerosis. However, it is poorly understood how elevated carbon dioxide may exacerbate these effects. Therefore, understanding additional impacts of carbon dioxide on vascular function may help us understand how to better protect those in spaceflight from developing atherosclerotic disease.
Pekas, a Brookings native, graduated from the University of South Dakota with her BM in clarinet performance and BS in kinesiology as an honors and thesis scholar in 2017. She later earned her MS under Dr. Song-Young Park at the University of Nebraska at Omaha (UNO) in August of 2019. She is currently working as a Doctoral Research Assistant in the UNO Vascular Research Lab and has completed the first year of her PhD program under Dr. Park’s mentorship. Pekas’ work in the Vascular Research Lab primarily focuses on mitochondrial dysfunction, endothelial dysfunction, and the pathophysiology of vascular disease.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.