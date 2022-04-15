MAIZIE CHRISTENSEN
LINCOLN, Neb. — Maizie Christensen of Hartington was among 22 University of Nebraska-Lincoln students helping provide hospitality services at Augusta National Golf Club for the 2022 Masters Tournament. It is the eighth time the university has sent a group of students to help.
The group left March 31 and began training in Augusta, Georgia, April 1. The Nebraska students and instructor Kelly Abdelmassih will serve in a variety of roles for tournament operations. The contingent returned April 12.
“Our hospitality management students receive an incredible experience, including a firsthand view into the club industry,” said Abdelmassih, assistant professor of practice in hospitality, restaurant and tourism management. “This year, we have a record 22 students who were selected to participate, including a few who are PGA golf management majors. We are thrilled to continue this relationship with Augusta National and look forward to returning next year.”
About 2,000 hospitality professionals were needed to provide service to participants, members and patrons of the golf club during the tournament’s April 7-10 run.
PHI KAPPA PHI
BATON ROUGE, La. — The following people recently were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.
• Agnes Kurtzhals of Coleridge, Nebraska, at Wayne State College;
• John Munter of Randolph, Nebraska, at Wayne State College.
They are among approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.
Phi Kappa Phi was founded in 1897 under the leadership of undergraduate student Marcus L. Urann who had a desire to create a different kind of honor society: one that recognized excellence in all academic disciplines. Today, the Society has chapters on more than 325 campuses in the United States, its territories and the Philippines. Its mission is “To recognize and promote academic excellence in all fields of higher education and to engage the community of scholars in service to others.”
