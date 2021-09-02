The public is invited to attend the St. John the Baptist Lakeport Church’s 37th celebration with a Non-Denominational Memorial Service at the church on Sunday, Sept. 12, at 11 a.m. with various individuals participating.
The memorial service will recognize people associated with the Lakeport Church, Cemetery and Nedved Cemetery who have passed away during the last two years. Family names of those buried in both the Lakeport and Nedved cemeteries along with a short history of each will be read.
A potluck dinner will be held at the American Legion Hall in Tabor at noon. Bring a dish to share and your own table service. Coffee and cold drinks will be provided.
A cleanup day at the Lakeport Church has been set for Saturday, Sept. 11, at 1 p.m. Bring cleaning supplies and a snack to share, if you are interested.
The Lakeport Church is located approximately 10 miles west of Yankton or six miles southeast of Tabor off S.D. Highway 50 on 431st Avenue and Lakeport Road west. Any questions, call Art Kotalik at 664-2472; David Cap at 364-7509; Alan Feilmeier at 660-1548 or Sherry Povondra at 463-2571.
