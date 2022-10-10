INTERCHANGE
Interchange, Inc., met at noon on Oct. 3, 2022, at Minerva’s with 15 members present and none on Zoom. President Dana Schmidt called the meeting to order with the Pledge of Allegiance.
Paula Tacke, Mead Museum, reviewed upcoming events including coffee at 10 a.m. Friday. Oct. 7, for the opening of the “Boys in Blue” exhibit, Haunted History Tours Oct. 21-22 and Haunted History Overnight Experience Oct. 29 from 7 p.m.-7 a.m. Tickets are available online or at the Mead.
Sheila Kuchta, Avera Foundation, invited all to a short film, “10/4,” on Healthcare access and Medicaid expansion at 7 p.m. in the Pavilion conference room. In addition, she encouraged everyone to participate in October Breast Cancer Awareness fundraising events including pink hair extensions at participating salons, collection boots at Muddy Moe’s and Willa B’s, and Bomgaar’s ladies’ night sale Oct. 23 from 5-8 p.m.
Melanie Ryken, Yankton School District, provided an update about the early childhood center project. The land acquisition committee is narrowing options and will provide an update in the next few weeks. The core group meets every two weeks and has visited three new schools in Minnesota for building ideas. The planned facility will include Pre-school, Junior Kindergarten and Kindergarten, freeing up space in the other elementary buildings for the Webster grade 1-5 classes.
Dana Schmidt gave an update on Yankton Library events. The Friends of Library book sale is next week Thursday-Sunday at the library with remaining items given away on Monday, Oct. 17. Check the Facebook page and website for details and other activities.
Member Daisy Kamback, retired from AFLAC, was the hostess. She introduced our guest speaker, new Yankton Fire Chief Tim Linke. He has been on the job for three months and moved to Yankton from the Lincoln Nebraska Fire Service and SW Rural Volunteer Fire Service outside Lincoln. He spoke about the history of dedicated volunteer firefighters in Yankton and their great family atmosphere and community involvement.
There will be no noon meeting next Monday, Oct. 10; instead, we will meet at The Boat House for a tour and fun at 6 p.m.
YANKTON GENERAL FEDERATED WOMEN’S CLUB
The Yankton Chapter of the General Federated Women’s Club met on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Minerva’s. The meeting was called to order by President Liz Lynch, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance; South Dakota Pledge and Mary Stewart’s Collect for Women.
Emily Vanderhule and Marsha Dahlseid were the Greeters.
Susan Schavee and Darlene Miller were guests.
President Liz introduced Linda Paulson and Lean Biorn who presented our Program, Foster Care.
Minutes of the September meeting were approved as presented with motion by Ruth Dannenbring and second by Peg Schiedel.
Sandy Battin presented the Treasurers Report. This was approved with motion by Emily Vanderhule and a second by Dee Carson. The Budget for 2022/23 was approved with motion by Emily Vanderhule and a second by Barb Law.
President Liz shared information on cares and concerns of club members.
Committee Reports were given.
Ruth Ann Dannenbring presented the Leadership Program and several members volunteered for Projects at the Mead.
Shari Hovland presented information on upcoming GFWC Tours.
Initiation was held for new members. Karleen Holler; Carol Peterson; Darlene Kolda; Marcia Dahlseid; Betty Moser and Pat Smith.
Our next meeting will be held Nov. 5 with the Program being presented by Cody Mangold on Men and Women Veterans. The hostesses will be Zdenka Miksik and Annaliese Dehmer. For Sharing and Giving, please bring wool socks (for men and women) and five “thank you” cards for Veterans signed “thank you for your service – Yankton, SD General Federated Women’s Club.”
Door Prize Winners were Fran Fox and Sharon Kreitzinger.
TOASTMASTER CLUB 6217
Toastmaster Joyce Stevens called to order the meeting of ASHH 6217 at 12:05 on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, at 12:05 p.m. at the Avera Pavilion. Steve Anderson acting as CPA, opened with an invocation followed by the flag pledge.
As grammarian, Stan Sudbeck presented her word of the day “intrinsic,” an adjective meaning “belonging naturally, essential.”
Ashley Dimmer gave her speech entitled “Westside Park.” She compared the repair and construction of Westside Park to change in her own life. The stages of change in which she elaborated were contemplation, demolition, reconstruction and maintenance.
As Table Topics master, Steve Anderson asked Jan Schiferl, Shanna Koenig, Joyce Stevens and Stan Sudbeck questions to be answered using impromptu speaking skills with a fall theme to each question.
Jan Schiferl evaluated Dimmer’s speech, complimenting her on the clever comparison made within the speech that made for a topic that engaged the audience. She noted hand gestures and body language used.
Everett Wood, as ah counter noted uses of unnecessary fillers. As grammarian, Sudbeck noted effective words and phrases heard during the meeting. Koenig was the day’s timer.
As General Evaluator, Wood evaluated the meeting as a whole.
Best speaker award to Ashley Dimmer and best evaluator to Jan Schiferl Best table topics award went to Schiferl. Toastmaster Stevens adjourned the meeting at 12:55 p.m.
Avera Toastmaster Club 6217 meets each Thursday at 12:05 p.m. at the Avera Sacred Heart Pavilion. We welcome observers and guests! Contact us on our Facebook page www.facebook.com/ToastmastersClub6217 or call 605-661-8356 for more information.
