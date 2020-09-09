SIOUX FALLS — Kody Pickner of Springfield was sworn in as the newest member of the South Dakota Army National Guard’s Bravo Battery, 1-147th Field Artillery Battalion, during an enlistment ceremony at the Military Entrance Processing Station in Sioux Falls, Aug. 25.
Pickner is a senior at Bon Homme High School and enlisted under a program which provides reduced-cost health and life insurance and exceptional educational incentives.
Pickner will attend Basic Combat Training at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, followed by Advanced Individual Training, and will be assigned as a Multiple Launch Rocket System crewmember at the Yankton-based Bravo Battery when he returns.
