PIERRE — February is National Career and Technical Education Month. As part of the celebration, 38 student leaders came to Pierre Feb. 8-9, for the South Dakota Career and Technical Student Organizations (CTSO) Legislative Shadow Day. Students shadowed legislators at committee meetings and observed House and Senate floor sessions.
“Students learn through doing; that’s what career and technical education is all about,” said Secretary of Education Tiffany Sanderson. “CTE prepares students for success in high-demand careers. As members of career and technical student organizations, students connect with their peers, develop leadership skills, and serve their communities.”
The following CTSOs are active in South Dakota: Educators Rising; Future Business Leaders of America; DECA (marketing, finance, hospitality, and management); Family, Career and Community Leaders of America; FFA (agricultural careers); SD HOSA, a group for students interested in health sciences; and SkillsUSA, an association of trade, technology, and health occupation students.
Career and technical education equips students with academic skills and the ability to apply those skills for careers and life. CTE emphasizes employability skills like critical thinking, responsibility, and technical skills related to specific career pathways.
