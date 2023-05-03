DAKOTA PRAIRIE QUILT GUILD
Called to order: 7 p.m. April 24, 2023, with reminder to sign in on the attendance sheets. There were 45 members present and 1 guest attended the meeting.
Program: “Retreat Packing Necessities” by Sandy Hoffner. She did a wonderful presentation and had a checklist which was so beneficial. She did show quite a few of her favorite items. She brought in a small iron stand and a mini iron for a second drawing tonight.
Minutes and Treasurer’s Report: Meeting minutes were discussed with the correction of placing the pricing for the Stash Bandit workshop and lecture. Angie is adding those corrections and placing on file. Treasurer’s Report also placed on file.
Committee Reports:
Activities: Edith went over the door hangers for the domestic violence shelter and who needs to turn in upcoming month hangers. There were quite a few members that completed their #3 challenge and the winner was Jan Mattes. She won an Oliso mini-iron. Project #2 from the list is due for June.
Program: Sandy let us know that the Sew-N-Tell for May is any project. The Program will be quilt as you go presented by Edith Troxel.
Workshop: Lori let everyone know that they have 17 individuals signed up for Swan Lake. Joni discussed the registration forms for the workshop in September. “Stash Bandit” Trunk Show is at 7 p.m, Sept 15, 2023, Trinity Lutheran Church. “Color, Contrast, and Cohesion” Workshop is from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept 16, 2023, The Center
Public Relations: Angie went over the membership information, and she will be sending out the member list with their contact information. It was asked that the members verify that the information is correct and reply back if there are any changes that need to be made.
QOV: Quilts are in progress at this time.
Unfinished Business:
Approval of updated 2023 Bylaws: Approval was asked for the amended bylaws. Beth Mickelson motioned and Mary Ellen seconded. The motion was voted on and passed.
GAR quilt show: Currently on track at this time and wll let us know if there are any changes.
DPQG Pins: They are completed and have been shipped and we should have them at the next
New Business:
Guild Picnic: To be held at Trinity Lutheran Church at 6 p.m. on July 24. It was brought up to start thinking of how we want the meal to be and to be discussed at the May meeting.
Quilt Show 2024: Motion was made to preliminary research dates and locations. Motion was made by Joy Ellis and seconded by Sue Presler. It was placed to a vote and passed for information to be gathered and brought to next meeting for discussion.
Door Prize: LeNeda Kuehler for a $15 gift certificate to Sassy Cat’s.
Presentation Prize: Karen Nadeau and she asked to be redrawn, Ellie Cummings won the ironing station.
Motion to Adjourn: 7:56 p.m. Kathy Sheldon motioned and was seconded by Lori C.
Sew ‘n Tell: Wrapped the evening up with all the #3 projects by members and “Spring.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.