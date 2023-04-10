By Ray Magliozzi
King Features Syndicate
Dear Car Talk:
My 2010 Ford Taurus now shows more than 415,000 miles on the odometer. I’ve had the car since 21,000 miles.
So far, I’ve done the scheduled maintenance, oil changes, tires, topping off fluid levels and replacing two spark plugs. Otherwise, same engine, same transmission. It has no dents or scratches and still looks new. It gets about 25 mpg with the V6. I realize I’ve been lucky ... mostly because the car’s history includes a lot of highway miles.
So, what should I expect to wear out, fall apart or come unglued or un-duct-taped? What needs the most vigorous, watchful eye and testing at my car’s age and mileage?
I am still driving it long distances but do wonder whether I should be more cautious. Oh, and while I’m proud of my seemingly indestructible vehicle (knock on wood), I must confess that I’m on my third windshield, thanks mostly to large, uncovered dump trucks.
Thanks for any advice. — Timmy
Well, the first thing you should do is check with the Guinness Book of Taurus Records, Timmy. You might qualify.
You’ve done wonderfully. And while highway mileage and luck certainly play some role, to a large extent, people do make their own automotive luck. When you do all your regular maintenance and drive gently, you’re more likely to see those higher odometer readings. But, unfortunately, you’re now at the far end of the bell curve, Timmy. You might even be off it — on a second piece of paper.
And the problem is that absolutely anything (or everything) could fail at any time on a car with over 400,000 miles on it. Cars simply don’t last forever.
So, in addition to continuing your regular maintenance, I’d be sure your mechanic does a really thorough safety check every time you’re in his shop.
You never know when the engine is going to throw a rod or the transmission is going to fall out going over a pothole. But you can see wear and tear on things like brake lines, wheel bearings, tie rod ends and a lot of stuff that causes catastrophe — rather than inconvenience.
So, if your mechanic can assure you it’s safe to drive, then you should make sure you always have three things with you in the car.
First, a cell phone. So, if it dies on one of your highway trips, you can get yourself rescued.
Second, the title, so that you can legally sign it over to a tow truck driver and ask him to take it to the local boneyard.
And third, a credit card, so you get a ride to a dealership and make a down payment on something to get you home.
Or you could pat the Taurus on the bumper now, tell it “Job well done, my friend” and get a newer car under less pressurized circumstances. It all depends on your taste for adventure, Timmy. Either way, happy travels.
———
Got a question about cars? Write to Ray in care of King Features, 628 Virginia Drive, Orlando, FL 32803, or email by visiting the Car Talk website at www.cartalk.com.
© 2023 by Ray Magliozzi and Doug Berman
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.