BROOKINGS — Applications are now being accepted for the second year of AgritourismSD, an intensive educational program offered by South Dakota State University Extension.

If you have an idea for agritourism and aren’t sure how to move forward or would like to do more to showcase your rural lifestyle, AgritourismSD may be for you. South Dakotans with direct ties to a farm or ranch and less than 10 years of agritourism experience may apply for AgritourismSD.

