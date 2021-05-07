VERMILLION — Tamara Nash, ’13 J.D., is the recipient of the 2021 Rosner & Rosner Young Professionals Award from the American Bar Association (ABA) Center for Professional Responsibility and ABA Young Lawyers Division.
“It is an honor to be recognized with the 2021 Rosner & Rosner Young Lawyer Professionalism Award. I am grateful for the opportunity to serve the South Dakota Bar and the ABA,” said Nash. “It is a privilege to invest in a profession and community that have enriched my life in so many ways. I am forever indebted to my USD law family, the State Bar of South Dakota and my mentors for their endless support, encouragement and these opportunities.”
Nash currently serves as a Special Assistant United States Attorney in the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office and United States Attorney’s Office in Sioux Falls.
Nash is involved in the ABA’s Young Lawyers Division and Center for Professional Responsibility and has served on several committees and entities in each section. She is also a member of the South Dakota Bar Association.
In parallel to lawyer professionalism and development, Nash has been directly involved with sustained efforts towards legal ethics and professional regulation. In South Dakota, she is a member of the Lawyers’ Assistance Committee, which helps lawyers who have experienced personal issues that adversely affected their professional careers. She is also a member of the South Dakota Supreme Court Commission on Sexual Harassment, which aims to study and make recommendations on how to address issues of sexual harassment in the legal profession.
“Tamara is a lawyer whose decisions consistently make the world a bit better. She is a model young lawyer and a model of professionalism,” said University of South Dakota Knudson School of Law Dean Neil Fulton.
Nash has served on the U.S. Attorney’s Office Diversity and Inclusion Committee for four years. For five years, she has worked on the U.S. Attorney’s Office Annual Conference Planning Committee, which identifies a community issue and works with Avera Hospital to present programming that addresses issues focused on medical professionals and the law.
Nash will be virtually presented with the award during the 2021 National Conference on Professional Responsibility on June 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.