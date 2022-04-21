The Nebraska Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) met for their annual State Leadership Conference April 3-5 in the Lincoln Haymarket area.
More than 1,000 students and advisers from 89 Nebraska schools attended the conference to grow their leadership skills, celebrate their accomplishments from the past year, and prepare for their future careers. EJ Carrion was the keynote speaker for the event. He shared an inspiring message all about “making the jump.” He encouraged members to go after their dreams and not let fear or chance of failure stand in their way.
Participants had the opportunity to attend breakout sessions where they learned about balancing their time, pursuing leadership roles, leading with their values, exploring FCCLA opportunities, and much more. The Opportunity Fair also featured over 30 colleges, organizations, and businesses for members to connect with. Students also had the opportunity to give back to the Lincoln community through the FCCLA Serves projects. Over 125 students participated in service projects at the Child Advocacy Center, Lincoln Children’s Zoo, and People’s City Mission. Members also had the opportunity to choose from many tour options such as Hudl, Lied Center, Temple Building, and the State Capitol.
During the conference, 550 students participated in STAR (Students Taking Action with Recognition) Events, FCCLA’s premier competitive event program. Students placing first and second in their respective event level qualified to compete in the FCCLA National STAR Event Competition which will take place during the National Leadership Conference in San Diego, California, June 29-July 3.
Nebraska FCCLA has over 2,700 members in 100 chapters across the state. For more information about FCCLA, please visit www.nebraskafccla.org. Nebraska FCCLA is supported through the Nebraska Center for Student Leadership and Expanded Learning at the Nebraska Department of Education. A complete list of leaders and award winners can be found at https://www.education.ne.gov/press_release/nebraska-fccla-recognizes-2022-state-leaders-and-award-winners/
The 2022-2023 Nebraska FCCLA State Officers:
• Leonardo Luna-Duran, Neligh-Oakdale — President
• Alivia Olson, Kearney — First Vice-President
• Marissa Bruce, Bloomfield — Secretary
• Jayna Moses, Burwell — Vice-President of Competitive Events
• Jaden Leasure, Nebraska City — Vice-President of Development
• Hana Miller, O’Neill — Vice-President of Membership
• Gina Alba, Schuyler Central — Vice-President of Programs
• Ashlyn Simonson, Mullen — Vice-President of Public Relations
