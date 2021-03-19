BLACK HILLS STATE UNIVERSITY
SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University has released the Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester. A total of 712 students maintained a grade point average (GPA) of 3.5 or higher while taking at least 12 credit hours. Students are listed by hometown or current place of residence.
BHSU has also released the part-time Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester. A total of 111 students maintained a grade point average (GPA) of 3.5 or higher while taking less than 12 credit hours.
Area students are listed by hometown or current place of residence.
FULL-TIME
• Chancellor — Jaiden Olson, BSED, Elementary Education
• Elk Point — Karly Marx, BS, Biology
• Marion — Jacob McKibbin, BS, History
• Parker — Megan Buller, BSED, Music Education
• Platte — Randi Grussing, BSED, Math & Science Education
• Platte — Melanie Mudder, BSED, Elementary Education
• Scotland — Elyssa Walloch, BS, Biology
• Vermillion — Kate DeVelder, BSED, Elementary Education
• Vermillion — Jay Munger, BSED, Social Science Education
• Yankton — Tavia Podhradsky, BSED, Social Science Education
MENNO PUBLIC SCHOOL
Honor Rolls
3rd nine weeks ending March 8, 2021
Roll of Excellence — 4.0 GPA
• Seniors — Levi Bender, Paige Dyk, Morgan Edelman, Brady Fergen, Caden Fischer, Hannah Fischer, Madelyn Heckenl, Carly Herrboldt, Kyle Kyriss and Kaylie Schempp.
• Juniors — Paityn Huber, Kaelea McCoy, Grace Nusz and Bridget Vaith.
• Sophomores — Alana Fergen and Josephine Stokes.
• Freshmen — Ashton Massey and Maggie Miller.
• 8th Graders — Addisyn Friesen and Ellyana Ulmer.
• 6th Graders — Samuel Andersen and Jaxon Stoebner.
———
“A” Honor Roll — 3.6-3.99 GPA
• Seniors — Jesse Munkvold and Adrian Nusz.
• Juniors — Salome’ Carr, Annalise Kludt and Tyler Massey.
• Sophomores — Abigail Bender, Julia Buechler, Alex Fischer, Madelyn Kludt, Brooklyn Mettler and Kadeyn Ulmer.
• Freshmen — Julius Carr and Isaac Fergen.
• 8th Graders — Samantha Allvin, Joslynn Fischer, Taylor Freier, Trent Guthmiller, Jaxen Mettler, Nathan Sayler, William Stokes, Desiree Yosten and Brianna Zeeb.
• 7th Graders — Ashlyn Burkett, Lexie McNinch, Amanda Rames and Izayah Ulmer.
• 6th Graders — Ashlynn Fergen, Elly Fischer, Kylie Guthmiller and Zoe Schaeffer.
———
“B” Honor Roll — 3.0-3.59 GPA
• Seniors — Kylie Harriman, Josh Heckenlaible.
• Juniors — Raygen Diede, Austin Pillsbury, Treyton Sayler and Michal Tabke.
• Sophomores — Ethan Ahalt, Chandler Dant, Owen Eitemiller, Cody Fischer, Ajay Herrboldt, Allison Lehr, Hayden McNinch, Cody Munkvold, Daniel Sayler, Chloe Sluzevich and Halle Van Hove.
• Freshmen — Sasha Decker, Bianca Fischer, Alexis Hogeland, Hunter Masterson and Paige Swanson.
• 8th Graders — Haylee Hall, Seth Kacy, Michael Nusz, Lauren Schoenfish and Tate Spencer.
• 7th Graders — Erick Buechler, Rylan Derby, Carter Fischer, Brayden Kludt, Ella Rempfer, Madison Schaeffer and Hunter Yosten.
• 6th Graders — Wyatt Fischer, Evelyn Foss, Micah Goehring, Lillian Love, Ethan McCoy, Adie Rempfer, Fallon Rich, Isabella York and Jayden Zeeb.
ST. ROSE OF LIMA SCHOOL
2021 Third Quarter
8th Grade
• Roll of Excellence (95% average or higher of all classes) — Cassie Allen, Sammie Allen, Rylie Arens, Cameryn Fiscus, Madelyn Loecker, Jack Schieffer, Alexa Wiebelhaus
• Honor Roll 93-94% average of all classes) — Jaida Allen, Jack Miller, Annabelle Poppe
———
7th Grade
• Roll of Excellence (95% average or higher of all classes) — Emily Guenther, Lauren Loecker, Sophia Wortmann
• Honor Roll (93-94% average of all classes) — Pamela Dennis, Ella Reifenrath
• Merit Roll (91-92% average of all classes) — Jace Panning
