Here’s what’s new at the Yankton Community Library: Dec. 11, 2021
ADULT BOOKS
Fiction
• “All Her Little Secrets” by Wanda M. Morris
• “All’s Well” by Mona Awad
• “Always in December” by Emily Stone
• “Autopsy” by Patricia Cornwell
• “Child of Light” by Terry Brooks
• “The Christmas Promise” by Richard Paul Evans
• “The Dark Hours” by Michael Connelly
• “A Double Dose of Love” by Kathleen Fuller
• “Flying Angels” by Danielle Steel
• “High Country Justice” by Nik James
• “In All Good Faith” by Liza Nash Taylor
• “The Joy and Light Bus Company” by Alexander McCall Smith
• “The Last Checkmate” by Gabriella Saab
• “The Last Goodnight” by Kat Martin
• “The Matzah Ball” by Jean Meltzer
• “The Night of Many Endings” by Melissa Payne
• “No Gods, No Monsters” by Cadwell Turnbull
• “Our Country Friends” by Gary Shteyngart
• “The Shooting at Château Rock” by Martin Walker
• “Truth and Justice” by Fern Michaels
• “When I Found You” by Brenda Novak
• “Wish You Were Here” by Jodi Picoult
• “The Wolf” by J.R. Ward
Nonfiction
• “Atlas of the Heart” by Brené Brown, PhD, MSW
• “Can We Talk about Israel?” by Daniel Sokatch
• “E.R. Nurses” by James Patterson
• “Garfield” books #68, 69 & 71 by Jim Davis
• “Let’s Make Dumplings” by Hugh Amano
• “Mexico: Customs and Culture” by Russell Maddicks
• “Music is History” by Questlove
• “Rise and Run” by Shalane Flanagan
• “Ultimate Scholarship Book 2022” by Gen and Kelly Tanabe
LARGE PRINT
• “Matrix” by Lauren Groff
YOUNG ADULT BOOKS
Fiction
• “Delicates” graphic novel by Brenna Thummler
Nonfiction
• “Growing Up Trans: In Our Own Words” edited by Dr. Lindsay Herriot
• “This Book is Feminist” by Jamia Wilson
JUNIOR BOOKS
Fiction
• “Amelia Erroway: Castaway Commander” graphic novel from the imagination of B.C. Peterschmidt
• “Captain Bun & Super Bonbon” graphic novel by Jess Keating
• “How to Find What You’re Not Looking For” by Veera Hiranandani
• “A Kind of Spark” by Elle McNicoll
• “Lilla and the Accidental Witch” graphic novel by Eleanor Crewes
• “Sona Sharma: Very Best Big Sister?” by Chitra Soundar
Nonfiction
• “Animal Encyclopedia: 2nd edition” from National Geographic
• “Guinness World Records 2022”
• “Junior Astrologers Handbook” by Nikki Van De Car
EASY READING BOOKS
Fiction
• “LEGO Ninjago 5-Minute Stories” from LEGO books
• “The Story of a Story” by Deborah Hopkinson
ADULT DVDs
• “The Chosen: Season Two”
• “The Crown: Complete Fourth Season”
• “Respect”
Curbside pickup is available! You may reserve items by visiting library.cityofyankton.org, calling 605-668-5275, or via our Facebook page.
