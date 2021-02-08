BON HOMME YANKTON ELECTRIC 2021 SCHOLARSHIPS
Bon Homme Yankton Electric is now taking applications for one $1,000 and two $500 academic scholarships for the 2021-2022 school year.
Applicants must be a dependent of an active electric member of Bon Homme Yankton Electric and must be students enrolled or planning to enroll in a full-time undergraduate or graduate course of study at an accredited, two-year or four-year college, university, or vocational-technical school.
The Basin Electric Power Cooperative Scholarship is in its 30th consecutive year and is funded by Basin Electric Power Cooperative of Bismarck, North Dakota. Bon Homme Yankton Electric is offering the additional $500 scholarships. These scholarships are designed to recognize and encourage the academic and community achievements of the students in our area.
Applications must be submitted by 4:30 p.m. Feb. 12, 2021, through the following methods:
• Mail applications to Bon Homme Yankton Electric, PO Box 158, Tabor, SD 57063
• Email applications to jarens@byelectric.com
For more information, contact Bon Homme Yankton Electric’s Marketing and Communications Coordinator Jaclyn Arens at jarens@byelectric.com.
TEENS FOR ALZHEIMER’S AWARENESS COLLEGE SCHOLARSHIP
NEW YORK — High school seniors impacted by Alzheimer’s disease can win up to $5,000 for college through the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America’s (AFA) national Teens for Alzheimer’s Awareness College Scholarship Essay Contest. Students can enter the contest by visiting www.alzfdn.org/scholarship. The deadline for submissions is Feb. 15, 2021.
“Teens across the country are making an impact because they’ve been impacted by Alzheimer’s — they are caring for loved ones, volunteering, working at care settings, raising awareness and conducting research,” said Charles J. Fuschillo, Jr., AFA’s President and CEO. “These college scholarships will help tomorrow’s leaders in the fight against Alzheimer’s disease with their college education. We invite all high school seniors who have been affected by Alzheimer’s to enter.”
AFA’s scholarship essay contest is open to college-bound high school seniors. Applicants must submit a 1,200 to 1,500-word essay describing how Alzheimer’s disease has impacted their lives and what they have learned about themselves, their family and/or their community through their experience with Alzheimer’s. Essays can be submitted by visiting www.alzfdn.org/scholarship. Students already attending college are not eligible to participate. Last year, approximately 2,000 students from across the country entered the contest.
Awards range from first prize of $5,000, second prize of $2,500, third prize of $1,500 to honorable mentions between $1,000 and $400. Since the program’s inception, nearly $300,000 in college scholarships have been awarded. AFA has been able to provide these scholarship funds with the generous support of charitable donors.
Individuals wishing to support this and other programs and services for families affected by Alzheimer’s disease can do so by visiting www.alzfdn.org/donate or calling AFA at 866-232-8484.
SOUTH DAKOTA CATTLEMEN’S SCHOLARSHIPS
The South Dakota Cattlemen’s Foundation (SDCF) is accepting applications for its scholarship program.
In 2016, a scholarship program was established by the SDCF. The foundation was formed to support the long-term viability of the South Dakota beef industry by promoting the nutritional benefits of beef consumption and the value of modern production. This scholarship aims to identify and reward students who are interested in the improvement of beef production and promotion.
Scholarships of $5,000, $4,000, $3,000, $2,000, and $1,000 will be awarded to five students from South Dakota enrolled in any post-secondary institution in South Dakota.
Members of the South Dakota Cattlemen’s Foundation invite students throughout South Dakota to apply for their scholarship program.
The online scholarship application can be found at sdcfscholarships.com.
The deadline to apply is Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at 11:59PM CT.
The South Dakota Cattlemen’s Foundation joined forces with Feeding South Dakota in May 2013 to create a signature event, Prime Time Gala + Concert, that raises critical funds for their mission by providing more beef to food insecure families throughout the state. Funds also raised from the Prime Time Gala + Concert support the scholarship program that provides $15,000 in funding to students throughout South Dakota.
Since hosting the first Prime Time Gala + Concert in June 2014, the organization has raised over $1,514,469 for Feeding South Dakota.
The SDCF will host its eighth annual Prime Time Gala + Concert on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at the Sioux Falls Convention Center with Little Big Town to follow at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.
YANKTON COLLEGE SCHOLARSHIPS
Perpetuating its mission and beliefs in higher education, Yankton College announces the number of scholarship opportunities available within the Yankton College Scholarship Program for the upcoming 2021-22 academic year. Graduating high school seniors who are college bound are encouraged to apply for a Yankton College scholarship to use at an accredited college or university.
The Yankton College general scholarships for the 2020-21 academic year are:
• Charles A. Alseth Scholarship
• Eva & Dale Andersen Scholarship
• Bennett-Walter Scholarship
• Brown-Daniels Scholarship
• Class Of 1962 Scholarship
• Dixon-Robinson Family Scholarship
• Hod & Anita Nielsen Memorial Scholarship
• Nell & Laverne Tollefson Scholarship
• Rivola Family Scholarship
• Rosemond Burgi-Hall Scholarship
• Isabel Reedy-Sattler Scholarship
• Rev. Dr. Donald B. Ward Scholarship
• Carl & Cle Youngworth Scholarship
• Y-Club Scholarship
For those students pursuing graduate school, the Yankton College post-graduate scholarships for the 2020-21 academic year are:
• Dr. Richard Sherman Post-Graduate Scholarship
• Dr. Fritz A. Brink Scholarship
• Bement Scholarship
Each spring the Yankton College Scholarship Program awards up to twenty scholarships from endowed funds to deserving high school seniors whose applications rank the highest points from their scholastic merit, writing skills and most importantly having, either: a) a family relationship to Yankton College alumni, former faculty or staff; or b) a family friend, teacher, pastor or other person with a connection to Yankton College to recommend the applicant.
Eligible students have until the Feb. 26, 2021, deadline to submit an application. Applications are available online at www.yanktoncollege.org, at the Yankton High School Counselor’s office or at the Yankton College office located at 1801 Summit St., Door #9, at the north-end of the Summit Activities Center in Yankton, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
Goals of the Yankton College Scholarship Program are to perpetuate the Yankton College tradition of liberal arts in higher education; support deserving young persons who have shown outstanding promise; apply discretionary funds to a higher function and promote the memory and reputation of Yankton College.
The endowed Yankton College scholarships come from the kindness and generosity of the YC alumni and friends who are inspired by the positive influences of Yankton College.
For further information contact Yankton College, by phoning toll-free (866) 665-3661.
SD FARMERS UNION INSURANCE SCHOLARSHIPS
Each year South Dakota Farmers Union Insurance awards $25,000 in scholarships to high school seniors from across South Dakota.
“Education is one of our organization’s founding principles because it is through education that we innovate and create opportunities for farm and ranch families and rural communities across the state,” explains Doug Sombke, President of SDFU and a fourth-generation Conde farmer.
Farmers Union Insurance agents fund the scholarship which awards $1,000 scholarships to high school youth to put toward their post-secondary education at a South Dakota college, university or technical school.
Recipients are selected from among a large pool of applicants. Students are scored based on a combination of academic record, school, community and volunteer involvement and an essay.
Since 2006, the Insuring A Brighter Tomorrow Scholarship has awarded more than $300,000.
“It is an honor to have a role in helping South Dakota youth pursue their future careers,” says Karla Hofhenke, Executive Director, SDFU.
To apply for the Insuring A Brighter Tomorrow Scholarship, visit fuiagency.com/scholarship, pick up an application from your local Farmers Union Insurance Agent or school counselor. Scholarship deadline is March 1.
This scholarship is open to Farmers Union Insurance policyholders, South Dakota Farmers Union members or a participant in any South Dakota High School Activities Association (SDHSAA) sanctioned activity.
SIOUX FALLS AREA COMMUNITY FOUNDATION SCHOLARSHIPS
The application period for scholarships from the Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation is now open for students from throughout the state at sfacf.org.
New this year is an interactive search-and-match feature, designed to make it easier for students to find scholarships for which they are eligible. Most scholarship applications are due by March 15, 2021.
Scholarships are available for students pursuing undergraduate, graduate and technical degrees.
Last year, the Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation awarded more than $400,000 in scholarships to area students.
Apply online at sfacf.org.
FIRST DAKOTA SCHOLARSHIPS
First Dakota National Bank announces the 2021-2022 First Dakota Scholarship applications are available. First Dakota understands the importance of higher education. We support our communities and the youth within them. First Dakota is proud to offer scholarships ranging from $1,000-$5,000 up to a total of $20,000.
There are many reasons why you should apply for the First Dakota Scholarship:
• The cost of college or technical school tuition and housing is more than it used to be;
• The First Dakota scholarship is money you don’t have to pay back;
• First Dakota is making an investment in you to help pay your educational expenses.
All applicants must have a First Dakota Checking account to qualify. Applications need to be postmarked by March 10, 2021. Contact any First Dakota location for an application or download at FirstDakota.com/scholarship.
YANKTON MEDICAL CLINIC SCHOLARSHIPS
Yankton Medical Clinic, P.C. created a scholarship program 24 years ago to promote higher education and to provide resources for area students interested in health care.
The 2021-22 application process is currently open, and applications are due by March 22, 2021.
Five $1,000 scholarships are awarded to area high school students who will be majoring in a health care field. One $1,000 scholarship has been established for a student currently enrolled in a nursing, radiology, medical laboratory or respiratory therapist program at a college or university. The final scholarship program is for one Pillar III medical student at the University of South Dakota Sanford School of Medicine in the amount of $5,000.
Students at high schools within the Yankton Medical Clinic, P.C. service area, which includes high schools in South Dakota and Nebraska, are eligible to apply. Applicants must meet minimum GPA or ACT score, display extracurricular activities and volunteerism, have an interest in health care or current major in specific fields and plan to return to within 50 miles of Yankton to work. A list of the eligible schools, as well as the full details and application for each scholarship, can be found at https://www.yanktonmedicalclinic.com/scholarships/.
The Yankton Medical Clinic Scholarship program was created with the clinic’s mission in mind to provide resources for students seeking higher education with a desire to return to the clinic service area.
SCHREMPP NURSING SCHOLARSHIP
The Avera Foundation is offering the Lori Ann Schrempp Memorial Nursing Student Scholarship to nursing students who are continuing their education to become a Registered Nurse.
The Lori Ann Schrempp Memorial Nursing Student Scholarship was established in 2002 in memory of Lori, a nurse at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital for over 22 years.
Lori’s life was tragically cut short when a LifeNet helicopter en route to transport a patient crashed. She was the LifeNet nurse on board. The pilot and paramedic also perished in the crash. Lori had a way of teaching nurses not only the duties of the job, but the compassion and spirit of the job as well.
This nursing scholarship will make preference to non-traditional students; however, will also consider nursing students who meet the other criteria. The value of the scholarship is $1,000.
Applicants who qualify are those who are in their third or fourth year of a B.S.N. program, or first or second year of an Associate’s program.
Applicants should be a resident in one of the following counties in which Avera Sacred Heart Hospital serves: Bon Homme, Charles Mix, Clay, Douglas, Gregory, Hutchinson, Todd, Tripp, Turner, Union or Yankton, or in the Nebraska counties of Antelope, Boyd, Cedar, Holt, Knox or Pierce.
Applications will consist of an application form, resume, letter of reference from a faculty member, and a written narrative that focuses on: passion for nursing, community involvement, and demonstrations of Avera Sacred Heart values of hospitality, compassion, and stewardship.
The deadline for all applications is March 31. This scholarship may only be given to an applicant once.
Applications should be emailed to Foundation@Avera.org or can be mailed to Avera Foundation, P.O. Box 5045, Sioux Falls, SD, 57117, by March 31.
For further information, please contact the Avera Foundation at (605) 322-8900.
CHOPPER JOHNSON FOUNDATION SCHOLARSHIPS
The Chopper Johnson Foundation (CJF) has announced that it will be awarding three $1,000 scholarships to graduating seniors of Yankton High School Class of 2021.
The Chopper Johnson Foundation (CJF) was created following Chopper’s unexpected passing in July 2016 dedicated to providing funding for education, health, and community assistance. The CJF Senior Scholarship is one of many ways the foundation has been able to carry on Chopper’s generous spirit.
The 2021 Scholarship application information is available through the YHS Counseling Office webpage.
Application deadline is noon Thursday April 1, 2021.
SD ASSOCIATION OF TOWNS & TOWNSHIPS SCHOLARSHIPS
The South Dakota Association Of Towns & Townships (SDATAT) is offering one $1000 and one $500 scholarship to two senior high school students who reside in South Dakota, are currently attending a South Dakota public, private, or parochial high school or a home school program and live in a small town or township that is a current member of SDATAT.
Graduates of the class of 2021 are eligible to apply for this scholarship. The student must use the scholarship for a college, university, or vocational school which has a physical presence in South Dakota.
The essay topic for this year is “Inquire about the role a township board member or city councilman plays in their township or city by interviewing a member of one of those boards. Find out what is all included in their role along with its rewards and challenges. Then respond with what you learned from this interview and your interest in being part of this local government in the future.”
The deadline to apply is April 1, 2021.
A copy of the application can be acquired by going online to www.sdtownships.com and clicking on Scholarship or contacting the SDATAT office at 605-353-1439 or writing SDATAT, PO 903, Huron, SD 57350.
ISL MIDWEST SENIOR SCHOLARSHIP
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — High school seniors from Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin now have a chance to receive one of 10 college scholarships worth $1,000. Registration is open now through April 30, 2021.
High school seniors may register for the ISL Midwest Senior Scholarship at www.IowaStudentLoan.org/Midwest. Iowa Student Loan® will award $1,000 scholarships to 10 students whose names are randomly drawn after the registration period. Registered students also receive emails highlighting financial literacy tips, such as the importance of early career and college planning and ways to reduce student loan indebtedness.
“We know 2020 has been a tough year on students and families mentally and financially. We want high school seniors to have the tools and resources they need to plan and pay for college,” said Steve McCullough, president and CEO of Iowa Student Loan. “The information students receive during the program can help them make better decisions as they consider college finances, student loans and their future financial situations. We hope families also take this opportunity to explore all the free resources available on our website.”
The ISL Midwest Senior Scholarship is open to legal U.S. citizens who are seniors at a high school in one of the qualifying states during the 2020–2021 school year and who intend to attend college, either virtually or physically, in fall 2021. It is a no-purchase-required program, and full rules and details are available at www.IowaStudentLoan.org/Midwest.
Iowa Student Loan also has additional resources for families planning for college and for students who intend to pursue advanced degrees. The Parent Handbook consists of valuable tips to help families of students in sixth through 12th grades prepare for success in college and other postsecondary options. Parents of students in eighth through 12th grades can also sign up to receive twice-monthly emailed tips on academic, college and career planning through the Student Planning Pointers for Parents program. The College Funding Forecaster helps families understand the total cost of four years of college based on a freshman-year financial aid offer. Information about these resources is available at www.IowaStudentLoan.org/SmartBorrowing.
