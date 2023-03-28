‘Friends Of Gavins Point National Fish Hatchery’ Scholarship
The Friends of Gavins Point National Fish Hatchery will be awarding our third annual $1,000 scholarship. The scholarship will be awarded this year to a regional high school senior.
The selected scholar should be interested in continuing their education in fields related to fish and wildlife, conservation or other closely related fields and select a major that will help prepare for the career. Recipient may attend any two or four-year college. No minimum class rank or ACT.
Forms have been sent to 22 regional high schools. Deadline to submit an application is April 1. An application also can be printed from the group’s website: www.friendsofgavinspointfishhatchery.com.
Money will be paid directly to the recipient at Gavins Point National Fish Hatchery & Aquarium.
SOUTH DAKOTA 4-H SCHOLARSHIPS
BROOKINGS — South Dakota State University Extension has released the 2023 South Dakota 4-H scholarship application.
Youth who have at least five years of active membership in South Dakota 4-H, are current high school seniors, or are enrolled at SDSU are eligible to apply for most South Dakota 4-H scholarships. Applications must be postmarked by April 3 to be considered.
Available scholarships range from $250 to $2,000, and include:
• Robert and Maxine Olson 4-H Endowment for $1,500 for students attending post-secondary school in South Dakota;
• Folkerts Family Scholarship for $1,200, for graduating high school seniors enrolled at SDSU, and preference is given to residents of Davison County;
• John F. and Beryl Younger 4-H Scholarship for $650, for graduating seniors who plan to attend SDSU and pursue a degree in elementary or secondary education or family consumer sciences education;
• Bob Healy Memorial 4-H Scholarship for $2,000, for students enrolled at SDSU in the College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences;
• Matz Family Scholarship for $2,000, for a graduate of a high school in West River, South Dakota, who is pursuing a degree in the College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences at SDSU;
• Sokota Scholarship for $1,500, for students enrolled at SDSU.
There are also six South Dakota 4-H Shooting Sports Scholarships available, one for $1,000, one for $750, three for $500 and one for $250.
Most 4-H scholarship awards are based on demonstrating a combination of academic achievement and community service. The criteria are 40% scholastic achievement, 10% character, 40% 4-H project involvement including Citizenship/Community Service and Leadership and 10% financial need.
Scholarship application information can be found on the SDSU Extension website at https://extension.sdstate.edu/south-dakota-state-4-h-scholarship-application.
For more information, contact Rachel Chamblin, SDSU Extension 4-H Program Assistant, at 605-688-4167 or Rachel.Chamblin@sdstate.edu.
SOUTH DAKOTA RETAILERS SCHOLARSHIPS
PIERRE —There’s still time to apply for a 2023 scholarship from the South Dakota Retailers Association. April 18 is the deadline for students who will be enrolled in post-secondary schooling during the fall of 2023.
The SDRA scholarship program is designed to assist students studying for a career in hospitality, business, or trades, whether as an owner, manager, or employee. To be eligible for consideration, applicants must be currently enrolled or plan to enroll in a retail-related course of study at a technical school, college, or university in the fall of 2023.
In 2022, the association awarded funds to six students in amounts ranging from $2,200 to $3,400. Since the program was launched in 1992, the Association has awarded 269 scholarships, totaling over $222,000.
“We know there are many talented people who have an entrepreneurial spirit or who plan to work in a business,” said South Dakota Retailers Executive Director Nathan Sanderson. “Our scholarship program can help launch them on their career path. Investing just a few minutes of time applying for our scholarship could result in an award of $2,000 or more.”
If you know a hard-working student in South Dakota who could use a hand reaching their goals, South Dakota Retailers want to help them succeed in our state.
Visit sdra.org/scholarships to download the application and view the full eligibility guidelines, or call 605-224-5050 for information. Submission deadline is Tuesday, April 18, 2023.
