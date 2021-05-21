CARL AND LYNN MARTENS SCHOLARSHIP
Yankton High School announced that seniors Leila Schumacher and Sara Carr will share the prestigious Carl and Lynn Martens $1,000 Music Scholarship for 2021. The scholarship is given to a high school senior who is planning a career in music performance, composition or education. This marks the twelfth year the award has been given and only the second time two awardees have received it the same year.
Todd Carr, Yankton Schools Music Department Chair, emphasized that “both candidates are outstanding examples of the type of scholar we look for to receive this award. The scholarship symbolizes our commitment to the arts and arts education here in Yankton.”
The Yankton High School Fine Arts Awards ceremony was held May 13 at Yankton High School.
The scholarship is funded by former Yankton residents Clark and Agnes Eide, who encourage all Yanktonians to get behind and support the arts.
JOSEPH GRASSMID
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Joseph Grassmid, a Sophomore Business Administration major from Menno, was among approximately 800 Bob Jones University students named to the Spring 2021 Dean’s List.
The Dean’s List recognizes students who earn a 3.00-3.74 grade point average during the semester.
Located in Greenville, South Carolina, Bob Jones University provides an outstanding regionally accredited Christian liberal arts education purposely designed to inspire a lifelong pursuit of learning, loving and leading.
MITCHELL TECHNICAL COLLEGE
MITCHELL — A total of 315 students at Mitchell Technical College have been placed on the Spring Semester 2021 President’s List, according to MTC President Mark Wilson. To be named to the list, students must earn a term GPA of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale and be registered for at least 12 credit hours of academic work during the semester.
Included on the spring 2021 President’s List are the following area students:
• Alcester — Trevor Peterson
• Armour — Paige Neugebauer, LuAhna Lagge
• Avon — Jared Mudder, Jason DeJong, MacKenzie Jager, Evan Blaha
• Beresford — Kaysee Christensen
• Dimock — Austin Bartelt, Meagan Schoenfelder, Slayton Neugebauer, Tanya Royston, Ryan Ripp
• Elk Point — Parker Berghult
• Freeman — Ashley Weber
• Gayville — Chase Huether
• Jefferson — Garret Chicoine
• Lake Andes — Emily Houseman, Kobe Weverka, Grant Petrik, Lance Soukup
• Lesterville — Kail Vaith, Derek Pedersen, Marsha Helgerson
• Meckling — Cameron Emmick
• Menno — Carmen Heckenlaible, Justin Edelman
• Mission Hill — Robert Cutts
• Parker — MaKenna Hertel
• Parkston — Kaden Kummer, Madison Stadlman, Brayden Leischner, Jared Baumgart, Morgan Heisinger, Cory Schoenfelder, Brenna Walz
• Platte — Courtney Neuman, Sidney Holter, Sydney Antonsen, Torri Qualm, Tyler Pranger
• Springfield — Cole Bares
• Tyndall — Jared Buchholz
• Vermillion — Jacob Peterson
• Wagner — Cody Spreckels, Maesa Dvorak
• Wakonda — Bradley Book
• Yankton — Justin Pavel, Brandon Cwach, Ryan Weverstad, Koby Schild, Shane Fiechuk
SIOUX FALLS AREA COMMUNITY FOUNDATION SCHOLARSHIPS
The Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation has awarded more than $450,000 in scholarships to area students pursuing post-secondary education.
The scholarships are funded by donors who are passionate about changing lives, promoting economic security and investing in the future through the power of education.
“We’ve long believed that philanthropy and education can and must intersect to help drive positive change, said Patrick Gale, vice president for Community Investment. “We are so grateful to the donors behind these scholarship funds for investing in the leaders of tomorrow — young people from across our area who, in their educational pursuits, will be challenged to ask questions, listen, engage in dialogue, learn, serve and explore new ideas. Our 2021 scholars are an extraordinary group of young people and we are confident they will play a vital role in creating a brighter and stronger tomorrow for the world we all call home.”
The 2021 scholarship recipients include the following area students:
• Laura Bogue, Beresford, Joe Foss ‘An American Hero’ Scholarship
• Bayleigh Peterson, Alcester, Harry Lee Scholarship, Anna and Paul Lind Scholarship, Delmer Scott Award, Mary Scott Award and the Louis H. Shoraga Scholarship
• Kayleigh Thill, Chancellor, Jon Richter Memorial Scholarship
A number of additional scholarships will be awarded this summer.
BRADY FERGEN
SIOUX FALLS — A new class of outstanding high school seniors has been selected to receive the sixth annual Legends for Kids Scholarship. The scholarship is a $5,000 award that recognizes eight high school student-athletes for their exceptional character in leadership in athletics, school and community involvement. This class will bring the cumulative total to 48 scholarships totaling $240,000 in six years.
Developed in conjunction with Hy-Vee/Sanford Legends, the scholarship program was created by Hy-Vee, Sanford Health and First PREMIER with support from KELOLAND Television, Beal Distributing, Novak Sanitary Service, Pepsi-Cola/Dr. Pepper, Smithfield, Combined Pool and Spa, Silverstar Car Wash, Sioux Falls Skyforce/Sky’s the Limit Foundation, UBS Financial Services, Cellular Only/Verizon, Elgethun Capital Management, Operation Helpful Smile, Prairie Farms and Tim and Julie Stupka. Recipients must use the scholarship for post-secondary education.
Among the winners is Brady Fergen, Menno (Dordt University).
The Hy-Vee/Sanford Legends program provides learning opportunity for young student-athletes to grow and be inspired in the world of sports by providing different sporting clinics and camps. Each year, celebrity athletes who represent the Legends goals — quality, integrity and character — are brought to Sioux Falls.
AUGUSTANA UNIVERSITY
SIOUX FALLS — Augustana University has announced the graduating Class of 2021. Of the 414 students who earned baccalaureate degrees in Academic Year 2020-21, more than half will graduate with honors. Another 180 students earned a master’s degree from the university. The 2021 graduates hail from 10 countries, 28 states and 46 communities in South Dakota.
For the first time in Augustana’s history, the university’s commencement ceremonies will be held in person at Kirkeby-Over Stadium on Friday, May 21, and Saturday, May 22, in order to meet physical distancing guidelines. The ceremonies will include two separate undergraduate ceremonies for the Class of 2020 and 2021, as well as a graduate hooding and commencement ceremony for both classes.
Since Augustana began utilizing its Student Information System (SIS) in 1989, the university has issued 10,871 undergraduate degrees, and 1,171 graduate degrees.
These area students earned undergraduate degrees:
• Courtnee Sara Edelman, Menno — Bachelor of Arts, Major in Elementary Education (Summa Cum Laude)
• Alicia Wynne Grassmid, Menno — Bachelor of Arts, Majors in Music Education and All-Grades Education (Magna Cum Laude, Civitas Honors)
• MaKenna MiLeeJo Koble, Vermillion — Bachelor of Arts, Major in Chemistry (ACS) (Summa Cum Laude)
• Austin Taylor Olson, Vermillion — Bachelor of Arts, Majors in Physics and Mathematics (Cum Laude)
• Mariah Anne Prunty, Parkston — Bachelor of Arts, Majors in Mathematics and Secondary Education (Magna Cum Laude)
• Hannah Elizabeth Rolfs, Gayville — Bachelor of Arts, Major in Sociology
• Ashley Ann Schulz, Vermillion — Bachelor of Arts, Majors in Government/International Affairs and German (Cum Laude)
• Margaret Erna Wiebelhaus, Fordyce, Nebraska — Bachelor of Arts, Major in Anthropology (Magna Cum Laude)
• Lea Marie Wormsbecher, Avon — Bachelor of Science in Nursing (Magna Cum Laude)
• Morgan Ann Wubben, Yankton — Bachelor of Science in Nursing
———
These area students earned graduate degrees:
• Donna B. Larson, Beresford — Master of Education
CIERRA MOHR
BROOKINGS — South Dakota State University (SDSU) Extension and South Dakota 4-H are proud to announce the 2021 State 4-H Scholarship recipients. These awards are made possible through donors as well as the South Dakota 4-H program.
The 2021 State 4-H Scholarship winners include:
• John F. and Beryl Younger 4-H Scholarship – ($300) Cierra Mohr, Turner County. Mohr attends Parker High School, where she currently holds a 4.0 GPA. She plans to attend SDSU to pursue a degree in elementary education. Mohr’s community efforts include teaching vacation bible school and helping with the local county fair. She was nominated for “The Character on Track Program,” where she was able to share her experiences with elementary school children. Her favorite 4-H projects were a pillow that she sewed and a plant stand that she was able to create.
Scholarship applications are due to the State 4-H Office by April 1 each year. Application instructions for upcoming 4-H Scholarships can be found on the SDSU Extension website.
South Dakota’s 4-H Youth Development Program is a partnership of federal (U.S. Department of Agriculture), state (land grant university) and county resources through youth outreach activities of SDSU Extension. Youth learn and experience leadership, health and wellness, science and ag-vocacy through a network of professional staff and volunteers reaching more than 9,000 enrolled members with yearly programming efforts to an additional 35,000 youth participants.
To learn more, contact your local SDSU Extension 4-H Youth Program Advisor.
COURTNEY CAMPBELL
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Courtney Campbell of Yankton has been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s Winter 2021 Dean’s List. The winter term runs from January to May.
Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 are named to the Dean’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits in either EW1 & EW2, EW3 & EW4, or EW5 & EW6.
Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) is a private, nonprofit institution with an 88-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults.
LD HERRERA
ADELPHI, Md. — Ld Herrera of Vermillion earned a Master of Science in Cybersecurity Technology from University of Maryland Global Campus (UMGC).
The university held a virtual stateside commencement on May 15 for more than 5,500 graduates of the Class of 2021. Worldwide, more than 13,000 students from all 50 states and the District of Columbia, as well as 32 countries and territories, earned UMGC degrees during the 2020-21 academic year. UMGC also conducts graduation ceremonies in Europe and Asia for military servicemembers and their families serving overseas.
University of Maryland Global Campus (formerly University of Maryland University College) is a world leader in innovative educational models, with award-winning online programs in disciplines including biotechnology, cybersecurity, data analytics, and information technology that are in high demand in today’s increasingly technical, global workplace.
SOUTHERN NEW HAMPSHIRE UNIVERSITY
MANCHESTER, N.H. — It is with great pleasure that Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following students on being named to the Winter 2021 President’s List. The winter term runs from January to May.
Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits in either EW1 & EW2, EW3 & EW4, or EW5 & EW6.
• Abigail Schmidt of Yankton
• David Boyd of North Sioux City (
Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) is a private, nonprofit institution with an 88-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults.
RENAE KAYSER
BROOKINGS — Twelve South Dakota State University pre-veterinary students who are accepted to Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (DVM) programs for the fall 2021 were honored on April 30 at the 10th annual South Dakota Veterinary Medical Association/SDSU Stethoscope Ceremony.
The students accepted to veterinary schools for the fall 2021 include:
• Renae Kayser, from Delmont, will be attending South Dakota State University/University of Minnesota
Starting in the fall 2021, the first cohort of students will be attending veterinary school at SDSU through the Professional Program in Veterinary Medicine in collaboration with the University of Minnesota. Students who completed the required pre-veterinary curriculum were able to apply to the professional program. Student that are admitted into the program will complete the first two years of their DVM degree at SDSU and then transfer to the University of Minnesota’s college of Veterinary Medicine for their final two years of study. To learn more about the program, contact Gary Gackstetter, director of the SDSU Professional Program in Veterinary Medicine, at gary.gackstetter@sdstate.edu or visit https://www.sdstate.edu/ppvm
