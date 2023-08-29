HURON — Hundreds of farm and ranch families plan to attend the 2023 South Dakota State Fair. And the state’s largest agricultural organization and the premiere sponsor of the State Fair has a full day of events to educate and entertain. Farmers Union Day at the State Fair is Saturday, Sept. 2. All activities will be held on or near the Freedom Stage.

“The State Fair is the largest agricultural fair in the state. It is where South Dakota’s agriculture families showcase their best livestock, crops and showmanship talents. It’s also where they come for information on relevant issues,” said Karla Hofhenke, executive director of South Dakota Farmers Union. “These are the reasons our organization sponsors the fair and hosts the activities we do.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.