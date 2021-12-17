Here’s what’s new at the Yankton Community Library this week: Dec. 18, 2021

ADULT BOOKS

Fiction

• “All the Feels” by Olivia Dade

• “The Becoming” by Nora Roberts

• “Cut and Run” by Fern Michaels

• “Dark Tarot” by Christine Feehan

• “Down the Hatch” by M.C. Beaton

• “Fear No Evil” by James Patterson

• “Go Tell the Bees that I Am Gone” by Diana Gabaldon

• “Heatwave” by Victor Jestin

• “A Marvellous Light” by Freya Marske

• “The Protector: A Novel of Ancient Greece” by Conn Iggulden

• “A Season on the Wind” by Suzanne Woods Fisher

• “A Single Rose” by Muriel Barbery

• “You Can Run” by Karen Cleveland

Nonfiction

• “The 1619 Project” created by Nikole Hannah-Jones

• “Broke Millennial Talks Money” by Erin Lowry

• “Indentured Students” by Elizabeth Tandy Shermer

• “She Kills Me” by Jennifer Wright

YOUNG ADULT BOOKS

Fiction

• “The Captive Kingdom” by Jennifer A. Nielsen

• “The Warrior’s Curse” by Jennifer A. Nielsen

• “The Shattered Castle” by Jennifer A. Nielsen

JUNIOR BOOKS

Fiction

• “Clash” graphic novel by Kayla Miller

• “The Coldfire Curse” graphic novel by Jordan Quinn

• “Ghost Island” graphic novel by Jordan Quinn

• “Inferno New Year” graphic novel by Jordan Quinn

• “Night Hunt” graphic novel by Jordan Quinn

• “Shadow Hills” graphic novel by Jordan Quinn

EASY READING BOOKS

Fiction

• “Aaron Slater, Illustrator” by Andrea Beaty

• “Astronaut Annie” wonderbook by Suzanne Slade

• “A Perfect Day” by Jennifer Yerkes

