Here's what's new at the Yankton Community Library this week: Dec. 18, 2021ADULT BOOKSFiction • "All the Feels" by Olivia Dade• "The Becoming" by Nora Roberts• "Cut and Run" by Fern Michaels• "Dark Tarot" by Christine Feehan• "Down the Hatch" by M.C. Beaton• "Fear No Evil" by James Patterson• "Go Tell the Bees that I Am Gone" by Diana Gabaldon• "Heatwave" by Victor Jestin• "A Marvellous Light" by Freya Marske• "The Protector: A Novel of Ancient Greece" by Conn Iggulden• "A Season on the Wind" by Suzanne Woods Fisher• "A Single Rose" by Muriel Barbery• "You Can Run" by Karen Cleveland———Nonfiction• "The 1619 Project" created by Nikole Hannah-Jones• "Broke Millennial Talks Money" by Erin Lowry• "Indentured Students" by Elizabeth Tandy Shermer• "She Kills Me" by Jennifer Wright YOUNG ADULT BOOKSFiction• "The Captive Kingdom" by Jennifer A. Nielsen• "The Warrior's Curse" by Jennifer A. Nielsen• "The Shattered Castle" by Jennifer A. NielsenJUNIOR BOOKSFiction• "Clash" graphic novel by Kayla Miller• "The Coldfire Curse" graphic novel by Jordan Quinn• "Ghost Island" graphic novel by Jordan Quinn• "Inferno New Year" graphic novel by Jordan Quinn• "Night Hunt" graphic novel by Jordan Quinn• "Shadow Hills" graphic novel by Jordan QuinnEASY READING BOOKSFiction• "Aaron Slater, Illustrator" by Andrea Beaty• "Astronaut Annie" wonderbook by Suzanne Slade• "A Perfect Day" by Jennifer Yerkes———Curbside pickup is available! You may reserve items by visiting library.cityofyankton.org, calling 605-668-5275, or via our Facebook page.
