The last Saturday of April is always a special day for Keep Yankton Beautiful board members and volunteers.

Rain, sleet, snow or shine, we will be at the Memorial Park picnic shelter on Saturday morning, April 29. By 8:45 a.m., a handful of Keep Yankton Beautiful board members will be gathered together. If it’s blustery, we’ll huddle around the picnic tables, juggling piping hot cups of coffee and clipboards, with our maps flapping. If it’s calm and clement, we’ll put up our banner and banter around the donuts. And if it’s 32 and sleeting, we might take turns taking refuge from the elements in our vehicles — but we’ll be there. Regardless of the outside temperature, the Starbucks coffee will be hot; precipitation or not, the donuts will be decadent. And even if I can’t feel my toes, I’ll do my best to greet you with a smile! I’ll be smiling because YOU chose to show up on a Saturday morning to make Yankton a better place. Everyone deserves to live in a beautiful community, and when I see you at our Great American Cleanup, I’ll be beaming because you’ve chosen to be an agent of change.

