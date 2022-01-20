YANKTON REGIONAL AVIATION ASSOCIATION
Twelve members and guests of the Yankton Regional Aviation Association met for a “Men Cooking” potluck meeting on Jan. 16 at 6 p.m. in the terminal at Chan Gurney Municipal Airport. Participants came from Vermillion and Yankton.
President Mark Westerman called the meeting to order. Steve Hamilton gave the treasurer’s report and membership report (76 members). Certificates of Appreciation were passed out to the Ground Volunteers at the Young Eagles Rally held on June 19, 2021: Butch Becker, Alan Fenner, Pam Hamilton, and Steve Hamilton. Denny Martens talked about installing a SkyBeacon ADS-B Transmitter in his Cessna 172, and the trials and tribulations he encountered along the way. Denny Martens announced that he would be holding a 3-hour Ground School Refresher on February 6 at 1:30PM in the terminal at Chan Gurney Municipal Airport. Topics of the refresher will include Loss of Control, Stall/Spin Awareness, Basic Aerodynamics, Aircraft Operations, Airspace & Communication Requirements, Performance Speeds, Takeoffs & Landings, and Traffic Pattern Operations. The refresher is sponsored by FAA Safety Team, YRAA, and South Dakota Pilots Association.
The next YRAA meeting is set for Feb. 20 at 6 p.m. in the airport terminal at Chan Gurney Municipal Airport. For more information about the YRAA, contact Steve Hamilton at 605-665-8448 or skyhawk43v@gmail.com.
INTERCHANGE
Cody Mangold, Yankton County Veteran’s Services Office, was the guest speaker for Interchange’s Jan. 17 meeting, held at Minerva’s in Yankton. Interchange Board President Kathy Quinlivan presided over the noon meeting.
After the meeting was called to order and the Pledge of Allegiance recited, members were invited to make announcements regarding business news, opportunities and upcoming programs. Melanie Ryken, principal of Webster Elementary with the Yankton School District, discussed the recent KELOland television story about Webster’s new music building. Yankton High School building trades classes built the building which will house Webster’s music program. The building is already on site at the elementary school.
Paula Tacke of Meade Cultural Heritage Center reminded members about the upcoming exhibit, “Sit On It,” which opens Feb. 1, 2022. The exhibit features more than 40 historic chairs, complete with their unique stories. Members of Meade Cultural Heritage Center are invited to a private opening event before the exhibit opens to the public. The Meade’s February 5 Feed Your Mind noon hour presentation features Cindy Wilson, author of the book “The Beautiful Snow.” Wilson will discuss the winter of 1880-81.
Mangold provided an overview of services available to veterans through the Yankton County Veteran’s Services Office. Located on the second floor of the Yankton County Government Building in Yankton, the local Veteran’s Services Office is only one of four in South Dakota that only offers services to veterans; other state veterans services office share services with other agencies. The office serves veterans and coordinates the Disabled Veterans (DAV) van transportation service in the Yankton region.
Fun facts about veterans’ services in South Dakota: South Dakota veterans receive a free park pass to the South Dakota State Parks; and disabled veterans may qualify for a program that exempts up to $150,000 of the assessed value for qualifying property.
The next Interchange meeting is Jan. 24, 2022, at noon at Minerva’s. Presenter is Jason Foote, Yankton Chief of Police.
TOASTMASTER CLUB 1294
Yankton Toastmaster Club 1294 met Saturday, Jan. 15, at 7:30 a.m. for a hybrid meeting with three people at the Fryn’ Pan Restaurant and seven people participating in the meeting via Zoom, one from Sioux Falls, one from South Padre Island, Texas, one from Tabor, two from rural Yankton County, and two from Yankton.
Vice President-Education Walter Rentsch called the meeting to order. Vernon Arens gave the invocation and led the Pledge of Allegiance to the flag. Toastmaster of the Day was Janice Stone who conducted the meeting. Grammarian Walter Rentsch gave the word of the day, “austacious,” which means weird or curious. Iseley Stone gave a 5- to 7-minute speech from Pathways, Presentation Mastery (Level 2), Introduction to Toastmaster Mentoring, titled “I want to be like her.” Pat Achlie-Roth gave a 12- to 15-minute speech from Pathways, Effective Coaching (Level 4) Improvement Through Positive Coaching, titled “Grief Tips on the experience of Grief & how to help people through it.” Teresa Rentsch conducted Table Topics by asking members to respond to various topics. Jana Lane was the general evaluator and evaluated the meeting. Mike Villanueva evaluated Iesley Stone’s speech, and Roy Wilcox evaluated Pat Achlie-Roth’s speech. Presentations were given by ah counter Steve Hamilton who reported on the use of filler words like ahs and ums; grammarian Walter Rentsch who reported on use of the word of the day and good grammar, poor grammar, and use of unusual words or phrase; timer Jana Lane who reported on speaking times; vote counter Vernon Arens who reported on the winners of the speech, evaluation, and table topics portions of the meeting; and joke master Mike Villanueva.
Toastmaster Janice Stone presented virtual trophies to Pat Achlie-Roth for best speaker, Mike Villanueva for best evaluator, and Walter Rentsch for best table topic response.
The business meeting was led by Vice President-Education Walter Rentsch. Yankton Toastmaster Club 1294 welcomes anyone interested in improving their speaking and leadership skills. For more information call 605-665-8448 or http://1294.toastmastersclubs.org or Facebook page “Yankton Toastmasters Club 1294.”
Guests are welcome to join meetings in person at the Fryn’ Pan or remotely via Zoom. You will need to download the free “Zoom” application to your computer, laptop, tablet, or smart phone and call a member of the club to get the link to join the meeting.
ROY ANDERSON AMERICAN LEGION AUXILIARY
Roy Anderson Unit No. 12 American Legion Auxiliary met Jan. 17, 2022, with President Malena Diede presiding. The meeting was opened with a prayer by Chaplain Marlys List, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance, the Preamble and singing of “God Bless America.”
Seven officers answered roll call. Six other members introduced themselves.
The minutes were read and approved with a correction in a date on motion by Patty Hojem, second by Helen Simpson. Treasurer’s report was presented and approved on motion by Sandy Johnson, second by Betty Adam.
Reports: Cheers — Chairman has sent birthday, sympathy and other greetings during the month. Ten of Something — project has been completed. Americanism — Chairman Malena Diede reported that the rules for the poetry and essay contests have been delivered to the schools. Girls State — Chairman has sent letters to 119 junior girls informing them about the opportunity to attend Girls State. Mention made that the cost has increased to $175 for each girl who attends. The cost is covered by the Auxiliary.
Communication from the National ALA President Kathy Daudistel was read. She thanked the Yankton and Wakonda Units for their hospitality and gifts during her visit to South Dakota.
Marlys List introduced a guest, Doneta Nelson who will be transferring her membership to the Yankton ALA Unit.
President Malena reminded members to keep track of their volunteer hours for reporting purposes. She also mentioned that ALA member Jean Droppers will be celebrating her 90th birthday on Jan. 22.
With no further business to come before the members, the meeting was adjourned.
The next meeting is Feb. 21, 2022. Hostesses are Betty Adam and Patty Johnson.
