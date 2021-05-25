TOASTMASTER CLUB 1294
Yankton Toastmaster Club 1294 met Saturday, May 22, at 7:30 a.m. for a hybrid meeting with nine people at the Fry’n Pan Restaurant and four people joining the meeting via Zoom from Sioux Falls and Yankton.
The meeting was called to order by President Angela Mann. Roy Wilcox gave the invocation, and Mann led the Pledge of Allegiance to the flag. Toastmaster of the Day was Steve Hamilton who conducted the meeting. Grammarian Mann gave the word of the day, “copious,” which means yielding something abundantly, plentiful in number, or full of thought, information or matter. Jeremy Skrenes gave a 6-8 minute speech from the Humorous Presentations Pathway, level 2, titled “Elephant and Piggie” Al Larson gave a 4-6 minute speech from the Humorous Presentations Pathway, level 1 ice breaker, titled “Al’s Famous Ice Breaker.” Dan Klimsch conducted Table Topics by asking members to respond to questions about opposites like shoes verse sandals, sunrise verse sunset, Coke or Pepsi. Iesley Stone was the general evaluator and evaluated the meeting. Vernon Arens evaluated Skrenes’ speech, and Jana Lane evaluated Larson’s speech. Presentations were given by ah counter Walter Rentsch, grammarian Mann, timer Pat Acklie-Roth, vote counter Wilcox, and joke master Skrenes.
Guests at the meeting were Luke & Paul Skrenes who were visiting from Sioux Falls. Toastmaster Hamilton presented virtual trophies to Skrenes for best speaker, Arens for best evaluator, and Larson for best table topics response.
The business meeting was led by Mann. Yankton Toastmaster Club 1294 welcomes anyone interested in improving their speaking and leadership skills. For more information call 605-665-8448 or http://1294.toastmastersclubs.org or Facebook page “Yankton Toastmasters Club 1294.”
Guests are welcome to join meetings in person at the Fry’n Pan or remotely via our Zoom. You will need to download the free “Zoom” application to your computer, laptop, tablet, or smart phone and call a member of the club to get the link to join the meeting.
TOASTMASTER CLUB 6217
Toastmaster Joyce Stevens called to order the meeting of ASHH 6217 at 12:05 on Thursday, May 20. in the meeting room of Rock Bottom Restaurant. Steve Anderson acting as CPA, opened with an invocation followed by the flag pledge.
As grammarian, Gale Vogt presented his word of the day “moonshot,” meaning “challenging project.”
Ashley Dimmer presented her speech “Mentorship” which fulfilled her Pathways 2 project. She shared her experiences as a mentor and as a protégé. She praised her Toastmasters mentor Sheila Ulrich and explained how Toastmasters has been a blessing to her.
As Table Topics master, Jan Schiferl asked Steve Anderson, Gale Vogt, Joyce Stevens, Stan Sudbeck and Jason Orr questions to be answered using impromptu speaking skills.
Ulrich evaluated Dimmer’s speech. She complimented her on the ability to paint a personal picture for her audience. She praised vocal clarity and ability to adjust vocal volume as she realized the size of the room
Vogt, as ah Counter noted uses of effective words and phrases heard during the meeting. He also noted use of connector words, unnecessary fillers and uses of the word of the day.
As General Evaluator, Orr evaluated the meeting as a whole.
The best speaker award went to Ashley Dimmer. The best evaluator award winner was Sheila Ulrich. The best table topics award went to Stan Sudbeck. Toastmaster Stevens adjourned the meeting at 12:55 p.m.
Avera Toastmaster Club 6217 is meets each Thursday at 12:05 p.m. We welcome observers and guests! Contact us on our Facebook page www.facebook.com/ToastmastersClub6217 or call (605) 661-8356 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.