I just got a “MASSACHUSETTS TELEMATICS RIDER” for my 2022 Honda Insight offering three years of free maintenance in exchange for “If within the three (3) years from the date of the original purchase or lease Purchaser ... chooses to designate any third party as the recipient of any telematics data generated by the Vehicle, Purchaser agrees that Purchaser shall exclusively so designate only an authorized Honda dealer within the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Purchaser acknowledges and agrees that, absent any such designation, such telematics data shall be transmitted as Manufacturer deems appropriate.”
That’s only one clause of the rider, but I’m trying to decode the legalese to understand the ramifications. Any thoughts? I’ll ask my lawyer tomorrow. — Chuck
This is a glimpse of the future, Chuck. New cars increasingly come with “telematics.” That means that the computer in your car can transmit information about your car, wirelessly, to another party.
Your dealer very much wants to be the recipient of that information. Why? The short answer is that it can be turned into money.
Here’s the scenario: Your engine’s computer determines that you need an oil change in 500 miles. It relays that info to your dealer. Your dealer then sends you a text (or even pops up a message on your car’s screen) that says “Hey, Chuck. Your car needs an oil change. Hit ‘REPLY’ to schedule an appointment.”
That’s a way of getting you back to the dealership, rather than some other repair shop. And, while you’re there, they can sell you shocks, tires, brakes, fuel injection cleanings, service plans, a new air freshener, and, when the time comes, a new Honda.
Right now, you don’t really have an option to send your telematics data to a mechanic of your choice. But, there may come a day when you can do that. And the dealers really want that information coming to them.
So, for legal (getting you to agree, voluntarily), as well as practical reasons, they’re offering you something of value in return for letting them have your data.
At this point, it’s probably not a bad deal if it’s only for the three years that your car is covered by warranty anyway. You’re getting something of at least marginal value — free maintenance (read the fine print) — for something you can’t easily sell elsewhere, yet, anyway. But, as time goes by, if “Right to Repair” laws like those in your state get passed and expanded, you will someday be able to have your car communicate with the mechanic of your choice — perhaps one with lower prices and better waiting room coffee. So, keep your long-term options open.
