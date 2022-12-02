Dear Car Talk:

I just got a “MASSACHUSETTS TELEMATICS RIDER” for my 2022 Honda Insight offering three years of free maintenance in exchange for “If within the three (3) years from the date of the original purchase or lease Purchaser ... chooses to designate any third party as the recipient of any telematics data generated by the Vehicle, Purchaser agrees that Purchaser shall exclusively so designate only an authorized Honda dealer within the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Purchaser acknowledges and agrees that, absent any such designation, such telematics data shall be transmitted as Manufacturer deems appropriate.”

