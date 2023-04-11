VERMILLION — Melissa Dittberner, Ph.D., a lecturer in addiction counseling & prevention at the University of South Dakota, recently announced the Straight Up Care peer specialist grant program to increase the peer specialist workforce in South Dakota.

Straight Up Care has set up a local recovery taskforce and is currently seeking grant applicants. The program has authorized 100 $500 grants to cover the certification program and services of the taskforce. There is no cost to residents that qualify for the grants to get trained and certified as a peer specialist to begin helping those in need.

