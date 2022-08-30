Yankton Toastmaster Club 1294 met Saturday, Aug. 27, at 7:30 a.m. for a hybrid meeting with five people at the Fryn’ Pan Restaurant and two people participating in the meeting via Zoom, one from Yankton and one from Sioux Falls.
Vice President-Education Janice Stone called the meeting to order. Jana Lane gave the invocation and led the Pledge of Allegiance to the flag. Toastmaster of the Day was Janice Stone who conducted the meeting. Grammarian Pat Acklie-Roth gave the word of the day, “endeavor,” which means to strive to achieve or reach. Jeremy Skrenes gave a 6- to 8-minute speech titled “The Vid” with the objective to introduce himself in an ice breaker speech. Kevin Buhl conducted Table Topics by asking members to talk about need for social skills, better at listening or speaking, social media — good or bad, what subject should adults know, etc. Janice Stone was the general evaluator and evaluated the meeting. Jana Lane evaluated Jeremy Skrenes’ speech. Presentations were given by ah counter Vernon Arens who reported on the use of filler words like ahs and ums; grammarian Pat Acklie-Roth who reported on use of the word of the day “endeavor” and good grammar, poor grammar, and use of unusual words or phrase; timer Steve Hamilton who reported on speaking times; vote counter Vernon Arens tallied votes for the best table topics response; and joke master Vernon Arens gave the joke of the day.
Toastmaster Janice Stone presented virtual trophies to Jeremy Skrenes for best speaker, Jana Lane for best evaluator, and Jana Lane and Pat Acklie-Roth tied for best table topic response.
The business meeting was led by Vice President-Education Janice Stone. Yankton Toastmaster Club 1294 welcomes anyone interested in improving their speaking and leadership skills. For more information call 605-665-8448 or http://1294.toastmastersclubs.org or Facebook page “Yankton Toastmasters Club 1294.”
Guests are welcome to join meetings in person at the Fryn’ Pan or remotely via Zoom. You will need to download the free “Zoom” application to your computer, laptop, tablet, or smart phone and call a member of the club to get the link to join the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.