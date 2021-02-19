New at the Yankton Community Library this week: Feb. 20, 2021
ADULT BOOKS
“7 ½ Lessons About the Brain” by Lisa Feldman Barrett, nonfiction
“150 Glimpses of the Beatles” by Craig Brown, nonfiction
“The Anxiety First Aid Kit: Quick Tools for Extreme, Uncertain Times” by Rick Hanson, nonfiction
“The Beauty of What Remains” by Steve Leder, nonfiction
“Can’t Even: How Millennials Became the Burnout Generation” by Anne Helen Petersen, nonfiction
“Great Plains” by Ian Frazier, nonfiction
“Group: How One Therapist and a Circle of Strangers Saved My Life” by Christie Tate, nonfiction
“The Habsburgs: To Rule the World” by Martyn Rady, nonfiction
“How to Hold Animals” by Toshimitsu Matsuhashi, nonfiction
“How to Write One Song” by Jeff Tweedy, nonfiction
“The Last American Hero: the Remarkable Life of John Glenn” by Alice L. George, nonfiction
“The Lost Pianos of Siberia” by Sophy Roberts, nonfiction
“Surrounded By Psychopaths: How To Protect Yourself From Being Manipulated and Exploited In Business (And In Life)” by Thomas Erikson, nonfiction
“A Swim In A Pond In The Rain: In Which Four Russians Give A Master Class On Writing, Reading, And Life” by George Saunders, nonfiction
“We’re Better Than This: My Fight for The Future of Our Democracy” by Elijah Cummings, nonfiction
“The Wicked Baker: Cakes and Treats to Die For” by Helena Garcia, nonfiction
“World Wild Vet: Encounters in the Animal Kingdom” by Evan Antin, nonfiction
“All God’s Children” by Aaron Gwyn, fiction
“Blink of an Eye” by Iris Johansen, fiction
“The Breaker” by Nick Petrie, fiction
“The Candlelit Menagerie” by Charaline Brown, fiction
“The Cold Millions” by Jess Walter, fiction
“Dark Tides” by Philippa Gregory, fiction
“Dear Child” by Romy Hausmann, fiction
“The Eyes of Darkness” by Dean Koontz, fiction
“Fool Me Twice” by Jeff Lindsay, fiction
“The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah, fiction
“A Garland of Bones” by Carolyn Haines, fiction
“A Girl is A Body of Water” by Jennifer Nansubuga Makumbi, fiction
“In Search of a Name” by Marjolijn van Heemstra, fiction
“The Lady Upstairs” by Halley Sutton, fiction
“Love, Unscripted” by Owen Nicholls, fiction
“My Favorites: a Collection of Short Stories” by Ben Bova, fiction
“My Name is Anton” by Catherine Ryan Hyde, fiction
“The Nesting” by C.J. Cooke, fiction
“Net Force: Attack Protocol” by Tom Clancy, fiction
“Nights When Nothing Happened” by Simon Han, fiction
“Once Again” by Catherine Wallace Hope, fiction
“Outlaw Country” by William W. Johnstone, fiction
“Prodigal Son” by Gregg Hurwitz, fiction
“The Push” by Ashley Audrain, fiction
“Remember Me” by Mario Escobar, fiction
“Serpentine” by Jonathan Kellerman, fiction
“Shadow Ridge” by M.E. Browning, fiction
“The Silence Conspiracy” by L.C. Shaw, fiction
“Under the Tulip Tree” by Michelle Shocklee, fiction
“Wrong Alibi” by Christina Dodd, fiction
“The Wrong Kind of Woman” by Sarah McCraw Crow, fiction
“Young Donald” by Michael Bennett, fiction
———
YOUNG ADULT BOOKS
“Apple: Skin to the Core” by Eric Gansworth, nonfiction
“Aurora Burning” by Amie Kaufman Jay Kristoff, fiction
“The Haunted” by Danielle Vega, fiction
———
EASY READING BOOKS
“What Do You Do With a Chance?” by Kobi Yamada, fiction
———
JUNIOR BOOKS
“George McGovern: South Dakota’s Legendary Legislator” by Sarah Nearman Herbert, nonfiction
“The Callback” by Maddie Ziegler, fiction
“Hatch” by Kenneth Oppel, fiction
“The Magic Misfits: the Fourth Suit” by Neil Patrick Harris, fiction
“The Willoughbys” by Lois Lowry, fiction
“The Willoughbys Return” by Lois Lowry, fiction
“Twins” by Varian Johnson, fiction, graphic novel
———
ADULT DVDs
“Dreamland,” fiction
“Let Him Go,” fiction
———
Curbside pickup is available! You may reserve items by visiting library.cityofyankton.org, calling 605-668-5275, or via our Facebook page.
