Here’s what’s new at the Yankton Community Library: June 26, 2021
ADULT BOOKS
Fiction
• “All Through the Night: a novel” by Tara Johnson
• “An Amish Surprise” by Shelly Shepard Gray
• “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Charlie Mackesy
• “China: the Novel” by Edward Rutherfurd
• “Hamnet: A Novel of the Plague” by Maggie O’Farrell
• “Heart on a Leash: a hearts on Alaska Novel” by Alanna Martin
• “The Last Green Valley” by Mark Sullivan
• “Open for Murder” by Mary Angela
• “Play Dead: a Thriller” by Ted Dekker
• “A Question Mark is Half a Heart” by Sofia Lundberg
• “Ridgerunner” by Gil Adamson
• “A Study in Murder” by Callie Hutton
• “A Very Merry Murder: a Professor Prather Mystery” by Mary Angela
• “When in Vanuatu” by Nicki Chen
• “While Justice Sleeps” by Stacy Abrams
———
Nonfiction
• “Bamboozled” by Jesus” by Yvonne Orji
• “Beadwork Techniques of the Native Americans
• “Noise: A Flaw in Human Judgment” by Daniel Kahneman
• “Our Team” by Luke Epplin
AUDIO BOOKS
(June is Audiobook month!! )
• “Flowers of Darkness” by Tatiana De Rosnay
• “Good Company” by Cynthia D’Aprix Sweeney
• “The Lady Has a Past” by Amanda Quick
• “Legacy” by Nora Roberts
• “Payback” by Robert B. Parker
• “The Warsaw Orphan” by Kelly Rimmer
• “Unfinished Business” by J.A. Jance
• “What Happened to You?” by Bruce D. Perry
• “Where the Grass is Green and the Girls are Pretty” by Lauren Weisberger
YOUNG ADULT BOOKS
• “The Fell of Dark” by Caleb Roehrig
• “Part of Your World: a twisted tale” by Liz Braswell
• “Straight on Till Morning: a twisted tale” by Liz Braswell
• “Tell Me My Name” by Amy Reed
• “Unbirthday: a twisted tale” by Liz Braswell
EASY READING BOOKS
Fiction
• “America My Love America My Heart” by Daria Peoples-Riley
• “Amira’s Picture Day” by Reem Faruqi
• “Duck Duck Moose” by Mary Sullivan
• “How to Catch a Clover Thief” by Elise Parsley
• “Me and Mama” by Cozbi A. Cabrera
• “Hugo and the Impossible Thing” by Renée Felice Smith
• “I Am the Longest Dog” by Avery Monsen
• “I Sang You Down from the Stars” by Tasha Spillett Summer
• “Laxmi’s Mooch” by Shelly Anand
• “My Very Favorite Book in the Whole Wide World” by Malcolm Mitchell
• “No Pants!” by Jacob Grant
• “No Buddy Like a Book” by Allan Wolf
• “The Ramble Shamble Children” by Christina Soontornvat
• “Turtle Walk” by Matt Phelan
• “Yes and No” by Elisha Cooper
———
Nonfiction
• “We Listen to Our Bodies” by Lydia Bowers
JUNIOR BOOKS
Fiction
• “The 130-Story Treehouse” by Andy Griffiths
• “Allergic (graphic novel)” by Megan Wagner Lloyd
• “Camp Time in California: Magic Treehouse #35” by Mary Pope Osborne
• “City Spies: Golden Gate” by James Ponti
• “Hilo: Gina, the Girl Who Broke the World” by Judd Winick
• “The Raconteur’s Commonplace Book” by Kate Milford
• “Spin With Me” by Ami Polonsky
———
Nonfiction
• “Star Wars: the Clone Wars Character Encyclopedia” by Jason Fry
• “Who Was Duke Ellington? “ by M.D. Payne
• “Who Was Galileo?” by Patricia Brennan Demuth
• “Who Was Walt Whitman?” by Kirsten Anderson
ADULT DVDs
• “Love, Weddings & Other Disasters
• “Pixie
• “The Virtuoso
———
Curbside pickup is available! You may reserve items” by visiting library.cityofyankton.org, calling 605-668-5275, or via our Facebook page.
