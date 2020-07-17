Here’s what’s new at the Yankton Community Library this week:
Large Print
• 28 Summers by Elin Hilderbrand, fiction
• Hush by James Patterson, fiction
• The Overdue Life of Amy Byler by Kelly Harms, fiction
• Rodham by Curtis Sittenfeld, fiction
• The Summer House by James Patterson, fiction
Adult Books
• Beginner’s Guide to Abstract Art by Laura Reiter, nonfiction
• The Boy Who Followed His Father into Auschwitz by Jeremy Dronfield, nonfiction
• Countdown 1945: The Extraordinary Story of the Atomic Bomb and The 116 Days That Changed the World by Chris Wallace, nonfiction
• A Dust Bowl Book of Days: 1932 by Craig Volk, nonfiction
• Frida in America: The Creative Awakening of a Great Artist by Celia Stahr, nonfiction
• Hollywood Park by Mikel Jollett, nonfiction
• Into the Abyss: A Neuropsychiatrist’s Notes on Troubled Minds by Anthony David, nonfiction
• Keys to Bonhoeffer’s Haus: Exploring the World and Wisdom of Dietrich Bonhoeffer by Laura M. Fabrycky, nonfiction
• The Knights of Columbus: an Illustrated History by Andrew T. Walther, nonfiction
• Let the People Pick the President: The Case for Abolishing the Electoral College by Jesse Wegman, nonfiction
• Magnolia Table: a Collection of Recipes for Gathering by Joanna Gaines, nonfiction
• Nobody’s Child: a Tragedy, a Trial, and a History of the Insanity Defense by Susan Vinocour, nonfiction
• Painting Abstracts: Ideas Projects and Techniques by Rolina van Vilet, nonfiction
• The Princess and the Prophet: the Secret History of Magic, Race, and Moorish Muslims in America by Jacobs S. Dorman, nonfiction
• The Ultimate Retirement Guide for 50+ by Suze Orman, nonfiction
• Wag: The Science of Making Your Dog Happy by Zazie Todd, nonfiction
• Warhol by Blake Gopnik, nonfiction
• Weird Al: Seriously by Lily E. Hirsch, nonfiction
• 142 Ostriches by April Davila, fiction
• Barn 8 by Deb Olin Unferth, fiction
• Bombshell by Stuart Woods, fiction
• A Dangerous Duet by Karen Odden, fiction
• Down the Rabbit Hole by J.D. Robb, fiction
• The End of October by Lawrence Wright, fiction
• Fair Warning by Michael Connelly, fiction
• Grown-Up Pose by Sonya Lalli, fiction
• Hannah’s War by Jan Eliasberg, fiction
• The Happy Ever After Playlist by Abby Jimenez, fiction
• In Her Shadow by Kristin Miller, fiction
• The King’s Justice by Susan Elia MacNeal, fiction
• The Last Trial by Scott Turow, fiction
• Mrs. Lincoln’s Sisters by Jennifer Chiaverini, fiction
• Our Fathers by Rebecca Wait, fiction
• Real Men Knit by Kwana Jackson, fiction
• A Trace of Deceit by Karen Odden, fiction
• The Wanting Life by Mark Rader, fiction
• The Woman of a Thousand Names by Alexandra Lapierre, fiction
Audio CDs
• The 20th Victim by James Patterson, fiction
• Close Up by Amanda Quick, fiction
• Hush by James Patterson, fiction
• The Moonglow Sisters by Lori Wilde, fiction
• The Ship of Dreams: The Sinking of the Titanic and the End of the Edwardian Era by Gareth Russell, nonfiction
• Shuggie Bain by Douglas Stuart, fiction
Young Adult Books
• The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes by Suzanne Collins, fiction
• Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up With Me by Mariko Tamaki, fiction, graphic novel
Easy Reading Books
• My Big Book of Summer Activities: Packed With Creative Crafts to Make and Outdoor Things to Do by Clare Beaton, nonfiction
• Slime 101: How to Make Stretchy, Fluffy, Glittery & Colorful Slime! by Natalie Wright, nonfiction
• Avengers: Assemble! by Tomas Palacios, fiction
• Bathing in the Forest by Nivola Uya, fiction
• No More Monkeys by Steven Anderson, fiction
Junior Books
• King Flashypants and the Creature from Crong by Andy Riley, fiction
• King Flashypants and the Evil Emperor by Andy Riley, fiction
• King Flashypants and the Toys of Terror by Andy Riley, fiction
• Who Would Win? Alligator vs. Python by Jerry Pallotta, nonfiction
• Who Would Win? Green Ants vs. Army Ants by Jerry Pallotta
• Who Would Win? Hornet vs. Wasp by Jerry Pallotta, nonfiction
• Razzle Dazzle Unicorn by Dana Simpson, fiction, graphic novel
• Unicorn Crossing by Dana Simpson, fiction, graphic novel
• Unicorn vs Goblins by Dana Simpson, fiction, graphic novel
Adult DVD’s
• The Good Place, final season, fiction
Curbside pickup is available! You may reserve items by visiting library.cityofyankton.org, calling 605-668-5275, or via our Facebook page.
