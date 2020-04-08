TRIPP-DELMONT SCHOOL
Perfect Attendance & Honor Roll
3rd Quarter, March 2020
ROLL OF DISTINCTION: 4.0 GPA
Freshman — Gracey Schatz
———
ROLL OF EXCELLENCE: 3.49-3.99
Seniors — Montana Stirling
Juniors — Emily Brock, Kaya Rohr
Sophomores — Raevin Castle, Christina Schmidt
Freshmen — Eva Bacon, Colby Brown, Canaan Fechner, Jeff Schnabel, Gwen Stranger
8th Grade — Morgan Gemar, Megan Reiner, Jaden VanPelt
7th Grade — Jamie Bacon, Lilly Fechner, Brayden Ziegler
———
Roll Of Merit: 2.99-3.49
Seniors — Kaiti Kannegieter, Faith Yellow Hawk
Juniors — Ethan Stoebner
Sophomores — Zach Hotchkiss, Kolson Verzani
Freshmen — Lacey Goeken
8th Grade — Mason Reiner, Tristan White
7th Grade, Jacey Friman, Kattee Milian, Izzy Schmidt
———
Attendance
Freshmen — Eva Bacon, Jeff Schnabel
8th Grade — Jon Quiram
7th Grade — Jamie Bacon, Brayden Ziegler
OLIVIA WIESELER
STORM LAKE, Iowa — Two first-place organizational awards and eight first-place honors among individuals highlight Buena Vista University efforts in the Society for Collegiate Journalists National Contest.
Olivia Wieseler was awarded first place in Multimedia News Story for “Buenafication Day 2019: Transforming Our Communities,” first place in Feature Stories for “Real Toys Become Real Life in This 8-Year Brother Collaboration,” third place in Multimedia Feature Story for “Truth or Dare,” and honorable mention in Column or Commentary for “Give Snow Some Credit.”
The Society for Collegiate Journalists helps to build leadership skills among student journalists. It also offers budding journalists the opportunity to have their work judged by professionals in the field during its annual national contest. The contest is designed to celebrate and recognize outstanding student work across all platforms of media.
Rather than announcing the awards, Dr. Andrea Frantz, BVU Professor of Digital Media and SCJ Executive Director, conducted the announcement electronically.
“This is an unusual year for the national contest thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic,” says Frantz.
“Because of the timing of the virus and its impact on college campuses, this was the first year in SCJ’s history in which we announced the awards electronically without sending certificates to winners. The latter will certainly go out eventually, but the SCJ board thought it was important to give student journalists something to motivate and celebrate since they are all at a distance for the rest of the semester in most cases.”
BVTV earned first-place honors in the Television Live Sports Broadcast category. Additionally, “Sports on the Edge,” by Tanner Frost, Nick Henrichs, and Guy Tannenbaum, a trio of juniors, earned first place in the category Live Radio Sports Show Overall Excellence.
BVU students would add eight first-place accolades in individual contests. BVU efforts earned 12 second-place honors, six third-place showings, and a trio of honorable mention honors.
“I am obviously very proud of BVU’s showing this year,” Frantz continues. “One of the things that most impresses me with our student media leaders is that they continually aim to raise the bar higher, and I think judges for our contest recognized that.”
BON HOMME
High School Third Quarter Honor Roll
2019-2020
Merit Roll
Seniors — Cole Bares, Luke Boyd, Wesley Brandt, Levi Cahoy, Abigail Crites, Victoria Cropper, Joshua Crownover, Jayde Denton, Jesselyn Garness, Riley Hellmann, Ciera Himes, Johanna Jelsma, Kaden Kozak, Mary Mathews, Sydney Mueller, Connor Peters, Jordan Rueb, Nathan Scieszinski, Katelyn Sternhagen
Juniors — Claire Sorenson
Sophomores — Karsten Kozak, Camille Sykora
Freshmen — Marcus Carson, Wesley Kaul, Jaden Kortan, Daryan Stoebner, Logan Winckler
———
‘A’ Honor Roll
Seniors — Lauren Bastemeyer, Kara Fiedler, Logan Frank, Avery Johnson, ReAnna Kotalik, Hunter Lindula, Mekayla Ray, Jaxson Schonebaum
Juniors — Jenae Alberts, Brooke Bechtold, McKenzie Carson, Hannah Cuka, Sawyer Goeden, Hailey Johnson, Makayla Kelley, Hannah Lindula, Evan Sallee, Zachary Sestak, Cassidy Soukup, Lacey Wittmeier
Sophomores — Karissa Boyd, Ava Brandt, Elijah Eastman, Nathaniel Hall, Drew Hejna, Emma Jaeger, Jillian Navratil, Elizabeth Soukup, Carter Uecker
Freshmen — Isaac Crownover, Jenna Duffek, Amber Frank, Cayden Himes, Cheyenne Hunnewell, Memphis Kaul, Trey Kaul, Riley Rothschadl, Coen Scheuerman, Landon Smith
———
‘B’ Honor Roll
Seniors — Cetan Ellis, Douglas Hunnewell, Skylor Knakmuhs, Maicee Lanphear, Allison Van Winkle
Juniors — Zakk Bertrand, Alanna Boedeker, Noah Heesch, Trent Herrboldt, Maggie Hoerth, Kaleb Kubal, Kody Pickner
Sophomores — Jacob Denton, Matthew Rezac, Donald J Rueb, Kendra Spulak
Freshmen — Jaymison Bjorum, Jonathan Cropper, Emy Jewell, Skye Kotalik, Nathan Meyer, Emma Pruss, Taylor Van Duysen, Rylynn Wickstrom
———
MIDDLE SCHOOL THIRD QUARTER
2019-2020
Merit Roll
7th Grade — Kendra Bechtold, Madison Frank, Gram Gause, Peyton Hellmann, Jackson Kaul, Kenadee Kozak, Raelee Lanphear, Landon Schmidt, Aspen Schonebaum, Jaden Sedlacek, Isabella Sestak
6th Grade — Luke Guthmiller, Addison Hovorka, Olivia Kaul, Danni Kotalik, Zachary Schlaefli
‘A’ Honor Roll
8th Grade — Jacob Cuka, Greeley Goeden
7th Grade — Adley Scheuerman, Anahwyn Soukup, Kolton Vlcek
6th Grade — Taycee Ranek, Ty Stepka, Lila Stutzman, Tarynn Torsney
‘B’ Honor Roll
8th Grade — Mage Bertrand, Jackson Caba, Erica Guthmiller, Bryce Hauck, Erin Heusinkveld, Easton Mudder, Clay Muller, Elyse Torsney, Jace Toupal
7th Grade — Mylee Branaugh, Cameron Cooper, Taryn Crites, Hunter Lhotak, Nevaeh Myers, Ava Pravecek, Breece Slade,
6th Grade — Brody Buchholz, Reese Hejna, Zachary Humpal, Jaiden Kirton, Edward Massman, Joslynn Navratil, Aubrey Peterka, Amelia Rathgeber, Britney Rueb, Colby Soukup, Caden Zomer
GABRIELLE KEISER
CHADRON, Neb. — Gabrielle Keiser of Yankton received the Presidential Excellence Transfer Scholarship from Chadron State College. Keiser is studying Business Admin at CSC.
Chadron State College, which was founded in 1911, is the only four-year, regionally-accredited college in the western half of Nebraska. As a public institution with its roots in teacher education, Chadron State takes pride in its accessibility and affordability. Nearly 3,000 undergraduate, graduate and online students currently attend Chadron State and its curriculum has grown to offer programs and courses in more than 50 majors and endorsements and eight master’s degree programs.
