Here’s what’s new at the Yankton Community Library: Dec. 31, 2022
ADULT BOOKS
Fiction
• “Across the Winding River” by Aimie K. Runyan
• “Anywhere You Run” by Wanda M. Morris
• “Anything but Plain” by Suzanne Woods Fisher
• “Before I Do” by Sophie Cousens
• “The Blackout Book Club” by Amy Lynn Green
• “Body of Evidence” by Irene Hannon
• “Book of Extraordinary Tragedies” by Joe Meno
• “Bryant & May: Peculiar London” by Christopher Fowler
• “The Couple at the Table” by Sophie Hannah
• “The Dark Between the Trees” by Fiona Barnett
• “Duplicity” by Shawn Wilson
• “Galatea” by Madeline Miller
• “Geiger” by Gustaf Skördeman
• “Ghost Town” by Kevin Chen
• “Gilded Mountain” by Kate Manning
• “The Goddess Effect” by Sheila Yasmin Marikar
• “The Ice Orphan” by Kathleen O’Neal Gear
• “Peril in Paris” by Rhys Bowen
• “Pride and Protest” by Nikki Payne
• “The Serpent in Heaven” by Charlaine Harris
• “Singer Distance” by Ethan Chatagnier
• “Three-Edged Sword” by Jeff Lindsay
• “Two Parts Sugar, One Part Murder” by Valerie Burns
• “When the Night Bells Ring” by Jo Kaplan
• “A World of Curiosities” by Louse Penny
Nonfiction
• “Ask Me for a Blessing” by Adrian Dannhauser
• “Bravo Company” by Ben Kesling
• “Excuse Me While I Disappear” by Laurie Notaro
• “How You Get Famous” by Nicole Pasulka
• “The Japanese Myths” by Joshua Frydman
• “Long Days, Short Years” by Andrew Bomback
• “Monkey on the Other Side of the Window” by Dick Haskin
• “The Number Ones” by Tom Breihan
• “Why Am I Like This?” by Dr. Jen Martin
• “The Worm in the Apple” by Christopher Tugendhat
LARGE PRINT
• “By the Way of Deception” by Amir Tsarfati
• “Fake It ‘Till You Bake It” by Jaimie Wesley
• “The Light We Carry” by Michelle Obama
YOUNG ADULT BOOKS
Fiction
• “Space Trash: VOL 1” by Jenn Woodall
JUNIOR BOOKS
Fiction
• “Anne of West Philly” by Ivy Noelle Weir
• “Worst-Case Collin” by Rebecca Caprara
Nonfiction
• “Hello, Earth!” by Joyce Sidman
• “A Sporting Chance” by Lori Alexander
EASY READING BOOKS
Fiction
• “If/Then: I Can Code” by Vicky Fang
• “Kiki’s Pacifier” by Esther van den Berg
• “Old Rock (is not boring)” by Deb Pilutti
• “Pee, Bee, & Jay: Stuck Together” by Brian “Smitty” Smith
Nonfiction
• “Watching Animals in Nature” by Abby Colich
WONDERBOOKS
• “Arthur’s Tooth” by Marc Brown
• “Llama Llama Meets the Babysitter” by Anna Dewdney
• “Milo Imagines the World” by Matt de la Peña
• “The Very Hungry Caterpillar” by Eric Carle
Curbside pickup is available! You may reserve items by visiting library.cityofyankton.org, calling 605-668-5275, or via our Facebook page.
