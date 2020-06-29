Mabel Prendable
Angela and Daniel Prendable of Yankton announce the birth of their daughter named Mabel Jean Prendable, born June 16, 2020, at 7:20 a.m. Mabel weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces, and was 20 ¼ inches long.
Grandparents are Todd and Gail Christensen of Vermillion, and John and Diane Prendable of Luray, Va.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.