DAKOTA PRAIRIE QUILT GUILD
Call to Order: The August 23, 2021, meeting of DPQG was called to order at 7 p.m. by President Stephanie Stueckrath at Trinity Lutheran Church after the annual picnic supper @ 6 p.m.
Sew & Tell/Roll Call: Roll call was taken as members showcased projects themed “End of summer & what it means to you.” There were 34 members and 2 guests present.
Minutes/Treasurer’s Report: Lori Connot made a motion, Pat Morton seconded that July minutes be approved as printed, and motion carried. Sandy Hoffner made a motion, Mary Ellen Hornstra seconded that treasurer’s report be approved as printed, and motion carried. Both will be placed on file.
Unfinished Business
• GAR Quilt Show: Chairs Mary Ellen Hornstra and Joni Lowe distributed sheets on which members could list quilts they will be submitting for the show and the estimated values. ID labels were also given for each quilt members will be submitting for the show.
• Scott Flanagan Trunk Show and Workshop: Kim Kappel reported that the committee met and decided no food will be served at the Scott Flanagan Trunk Show on Sept 10 at 7 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church. Bottled water will be provided and masks will be optional. Guest fee will be $5 for the show. Door prizes will be three $25 gift certificates (one from each local quilt shop) and a signed quilt book donated by Mr. Flanagan. Sign-up sheets for volunteers for the trunk show were circulated. Kim suggested the guild purchase Press & Dakotan advertising just prior to the trunk show in the amount of $113.60. Kathy Sheldon moved that the guild approve that amount of advertising, Suzanne Preszler seconded, and motion carried. The Flanagan Workshop on Sept. 11 will be at the Center from 9 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m. Kim announced that there is room for 3 more registrations and if no guild members signed up before the end of the meeting, she would make those spots available to non-members. Final information will be sent to registrants a few days prior to the workshop. Scott Flanagan will also be at Sassy Cat Quilt Shop for book signing on Sept 10 from 3-5 pm.
• Meetings at Trinity Lutheran Church: Sandy Hoffner announced that there would be $100 contribution per year for use of the meeting room at Trinity Lutheran Church. She asked for volunteers to help leave the room in order after meetings.
• Other: Joyce Brunken announced that the Yankton Community Library gave her the guild Barn Board that was previously displayed at the library. She noted it needs some repair. Guild members may contact her with suggestions as to where it should be displayed in the future.
New Business
• Newsletter: Angie Hejl made a motion that sale of paid advertisements not be part of the current newsletter and members who own businesses may submit information that may be of interest to the guild at no charge. Sandy Hoffner seconded and motion carried.
• Announcements/Other:
- Touchmark All Saints retirement community in Sioux Falls is having a quilt show Sept. 15, 1-4 p.m. The coordinator is asking if any quilters would like to display quilts. Guild member may contact helen.hogie@touchmark.org or contact Angie Hejl for details, if interested.
- The Avera Foundation is requesting a quilt for their fundraiser; it is needed by Sept. 9. Any member interested in donating a quilt project may contact the Avera Foundation.
- The treasurer will start collecting quarters at the next meeting from those not wearing a name tag.
- Volunteers are needed for the nominating committee. Also, members are urged to consider serving in an office.
- A member asked if the guild wanted to resume treats at future meetings. Lori Connot made a motion that for now, treats not be served and members should bring a beverage if they wish. Sandy Skinner seconded; motion carried.
- Dues for 2022 will remain at $15 and members may start paying them to the treasurer at upcoming meetings.
- Kim Kappel received a suggestion from a member for a workshop by Nancy Swanwich. This will be considered further at a future meeting.
- Sew ‘n Tell theme for September meeting will be “As the Leaves Turn”, showcasing fall projects.
- The Sioux City Quilt Show will be Sept. 25-26, 2021, at the Sioux City Convention Center. Starts at 9 a.m. each day.
Door Prize: The door prize winners were Lori Connot and Pat Morton; each won a gift certificate from local quilt shop.
Adjournment: Motion to adjourn at was made at 8:10 p.m. by Joy Ellis, seconded by Dorothea Hoebelheinrich, and carried.
Program: “Orphan Block” table toppers show. Awards were given for “Viewer’s Choice,” “Most Colorful”and “Most Creative.”
Next meeting: Sept. 27, at 7 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 403 Broadway Ave, Yankton. Guests welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.