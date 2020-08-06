Yankton Morning Optimists
The Yankton Morning Optimists met by Zoom July 27 at 7 a.m. There were 11 members and 2 guests present. Jake and Sandy Hoffner’s grandson, was our youngest participant. I encourage all members to join our Zoom meetings. It is a great way for our club to stay active and engaged during this unprecedented time.
President Mary Milroy called the meeting to order and following the Pledge of Allegiance and a prayer, introduced this week’s program. Our speaker was Koty Matthiesen, the Executive Director of the Yankton Boys and Girls Club. Koty assumed the Executive Director position in March 2020 just as the COVID19 crisis hit and the club closed. She originally started at the Boys and Girls Club working with the 1st to 5th graders and then became director of the teen program before assuming the Executive Director position. The Yankton Boys and Girls Club is a nonprofit organization that aims to provide a safe place after school for children. YBGC moved into their new building in 2016 and has been so popular that prior to COVID they were “bursting at the seams” They are usually open M-F all day during the summer and 4-8pm during the school year. Hot dinner is provided at 6pm for children whose parents work late. Normally there are numerous programs running in different rooms and the children are free to choose activities based on their interests. However, during COVID, safety precautions are in place and mobility is limited. Children stay in the same room with the same staff and classmates. Children have their own art supplies and meals are provided in the classroom rather than in the dining room. Healthy behavior in mind, body, and soul is promoted. Healthy meals and snacks and plenty of opportunities to be active are provided. Children can participate in soccer, volleyball, gym time, hiking club and fishing club. (The girls out fished the boys! and everyone including teachers got to experience the challenge of putting earthworms on hooks!) This year the Memorial pool is not available and the YBGC has provided a slip and slide, pools and a water blaster for outdoor water fun. The club reopened in April to provide child care for the first responders in the Yankton community. Club is opening to more families but is still not up to capacity and middle school and teen programs have not opened. A 3-hour block called teen Tuesday started last week in the park. Plans for the coming year are underway and are awaiting release of final YSD plans. YBGC has a raffle underway. Tickets are $100, many early bird prizes are available, and the Grand Prize is a 2020 Buick Encore. This club provides a great service to the Yankton Community. Thank you Koty and staff for all you do!
The Yankton Baseball Association has a tournament on Aug. 6-9 and they have requested that the Yankton Morning Optimists consider selling beer at the game. Chuck Iverson was able to obtain a donation of 10 cases of beer and signs from Heath at Conking Distributors. There will be two games on Friday, three games on Saturday, and two games on Sunday. The board decided to proceed with selling the beer since it will be out of doors and safety precautions will be followed. If you are able to volunteer please give Chuck a call. I am sure he will appreciate volunteers.
The Yankton Morning Optimists donated $140 to Systems of Care at Lewis and Clark Behavioral Health to obtain 40 City of Yankton bike licenses for bicycles to be furnished to children in need.
Plans are underway for the Yankton Morning Optimists to hold a Poker Run in conjunction with the Yankton Ribfest. John Harris is chairing the new fundraiser. Date will be August 29 and 12+ volunteers will be needed. This will be out of doors and safety precautions will be followed. Please consider participating in this new event. Let John know if you are available to volunteer.
Next meeting will be Aug. 3 at noon by Zoom. Ashley Dimmer from Yankton Connecting Cultures will be our speaker. Please be sure to attend.
