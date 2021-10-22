KEYSTONE CHAPTER #33, OES
Keystone Chapter #33, OES, met at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at the Masonic Temple, Yankton. The meeting, presided over by Worthy Matron Sue Koepp, opened and closed in ritualistic form.
Election of Officers for the coming year was held. Sue Koepp will continue as Worthy Matron, Richard Buechler will be Worthy Patron, and Brenda Bryan will be Conductress. Other elected and appointed officers will continue in the stations they now hold.
The altar was draped in memory of members who died in the past year.
WM Koepp gave a report on this year’s Grand Chapter held in Pierre last month.
The coin march was conducted with proceeds going to the Eastern Star home in Redfield. One October birthday was commemorated.
Following the meeting, members gathered at Jo Dean’s Restaurant for a no-host luncheon.
The next regular meeting will be at the Masonic Temple in Yankton, Saturday, Nov. 20, beginning at 10 a.m., followed by a no-host luncheon.
ROY ANDERSON UNIT NO. 12 AMERICAN LEGION AUXILIARY
Roy Anderson Unit No. 12 American Legion Auxiliary met Oct. 18, 2021, with President Malena Diede presiding. The meeting was opened according to ritual.
Six officers answered roll call. Eleven other members introduced themselves.
The minutes were read and approved. Treasurer’s report was presented and approved on motion by Sandy Johnson, second by Martha Ausborn. Motion carried.
Reports: Cheers — Chairman has sent sympathy and birthday greetings during the month. Membership — New books will be delivered to those who have not yet received them. Dictionaries — Martha Ausborn reported that dictionaries have been delivered and were well-received by area third-graders. Apples — Project to deliver “apples to the teachers” has been completed.
Old Business: Discussion was held on how to re-imburse delegates to the State Convention. Gert Boyles made a motion to increase the amount, seconded by Martha Ausborn. Motion carried. By-laws will be reviewed to see if a change is necessary.
New Business: President Diede announced plans for the visit to Yankton by the ALA National President on Oct. 26. We will set up for the 6 p.m. dinner at 4 p.m. Those who are interested may join in a tour of the Meade Cultural Center at 3:30 p.m. Members volunteered to help with decorating and providing bars.
Deanna Branaugh presented information about Bridging Yankton, Pathways to Hope, Help and Healing. The organization seeks to increase suicide awareness by supporting local and statewide prevention efforts. The group’s 2021 Step Forward to Prevent Suicide Walk at the Meridian Bridge provided funds to local elementary schools for suicide awareness curriculum. She mentioned that October is depression awareness month, and that there are 20 suicides each day among veterans and active-duty military.
With no further business to come before the members, the meeting was adjourned.
The next meeting is Nov. 15. Hostesses are Gloria Pibal and Martha Ausborn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.