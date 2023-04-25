Twenty-four members and guests of the Yankton Regional Aviation Association met for a “Spring Fling” potluck meeting on April 16 at 6 p.m. in the terminal at Chan Gurney Municipal Airport. Participants came from Allen, Avon, Menno, Tyndall, Vermillion, and Yankton. President Mark Westerman called the meeting to order. Steve Hamilton gave the secretary’s report. Marie Anne Ben gave the treasurer’s report. Membership stands at 90, of which 15 are LifeTime Members.
Jacob Hoffner talked about the weekly Barnstormer’s meetings he has been holding in the terminal to discuss ideas for enhancing the public’s awareness of the airport. Ideas include inviting a warbird to visit, an open hangar event, drone show, fly-in movie night, and hot air balloon event.
Steve Hamilton showed four posters of artwork of winners and honorable mentions in the SD Aviation Art Contest. The contest had three age categories (6-9, 10-13, 14-17) and resulted in 29 submissions from 11 schools.
Mike Roinstad, airport manager, said that bids would be opened soon for construction of a turnaround at the end of runway 20 to improve safety, and an access road off of Douglas Street to allow access to an area for future hangars.
Chris Nelson talked about some avionics work being done by Roger Wilco Aviation Services at the airport on a local aircraft, and about a magneto problem that he was dealing with.
The next YRAA meeting will be a potluck on May 21 in the terminal at Chan Gurney Municipal Airport at 6 p.m. For more information about the YRAA, contact Steve Hamilton at 605-665-8448 or skyhawk43v@gmail.com.
TOASTMASTER CLUB 1294
Yankton Toastmaster Club 1294 met Saturday, April 22, at 7:30 a.m. for a hybrid meeting with six people at the Fryn’ Pan Restaurant and four people participating in the meeting via Zoom, one from Yankton, one from Sioux Falls, two from Tabor.
President Walter Rentsch called the meeting to order, gave the invocation, and led the Pledge of Allegiance to the flag. Toastmaster of the Day was Vernon Arens who conducted the meeting. Grammarian Jana Lane gave the word of the day, “beguile,” which means to hoodwink or to lead by deception. Teresa Rentsch gave a 8-10 minute speech titled “Fish Philosophy.” Janice Stone gave a 5- to 7-minute speech titled “Extract In The Mix.” Jana Lane conducted Table Topics by asking members to respond to impromptu questions from the point of view of kids. Kevin Buhl was the general evaluator and evaluated the meeting. Pat Acklie-Roth evaluated Teresa Rentsch’s speech, and Roy Wilcox evaluated Janice Stone’s speech. Presentations were given by ah counter Jeremy Skrenes who reported on the use of filler words like ahs and ums; grammarian Jana Lane who reported on use of the word of the day “beguile” and good grammar, poor grammar, and use of unusual words or phrases; timer Steve Hamilton who reported on speaking times; vote counter Pat Acklie-Roth tallied votes for the best table topics response and best evaluator and was joke master.
Toastmaster Vernon Arens presented virtual trophies to Teresa Rentsch for best speaker, Roy Wilcox for best evaluator, and Kevin Buhl and Vernon Arens who tied for best table topic response.
The business meeting was led by Walter Rentsch. Yankton Toastmaster Club 1294 welcomes anyone interested in improving their speaking and leadership skills. For more information call 605-665-8448 or http://1294.toastmastersclubs.org or Facebook page “Yankton Toastmasters Club 1294.”
Guests are welcome to join meetings in person at the Fryn’ Pan or remotely via Zoom. You will need to download the free “Zoom” application to your computer, laptop, tablet, or smart phone and call a member of the club to get the link to join the meeting.
