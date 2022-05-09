Yankton Toastmaster Club 1294 met Saturday, May 7, at 7:30 a.m. for a hybrid meeting with five people at the Fryn’ Pan Restaurant and three people participating in the meeting via Zoom, two from Sioux Falls and one from Yankton. President Jeremy Skrenes called the meeting to order. Roy Wilcox gave the invocation and led the Pledge of Allegiance to the flag. Toastmaster of the Day was Walter Rentsch who conducted the meeting. Grammarian Steve Hamilton gave the word of the day, “staunch,” which means strongly built or steadfast in loyalty or principle. Teresa Rentsch gave a 6-to 8-minute speech from Pathways — Dynamic Leadership, Level 2, titled “Understanding — it really important?” Pat Acklie-Roth conducted Table Topics by asking members to respond to South Dakota trivia topics such as famous people, 50 years in the future, and what to do with 100 bushels of corn. Jeremy Skrenes was the general evaluator and evaluated the meeting. Jana Lane evaluated Teresa Rentsch’s speech. Presentations were given by ah counter Roy Wilcox who reported on the use of filler words like ahs and ums; grammarian Steve Hamilton who reported on use of the word of the day “staunch” and good grammar, poor grammar, and use of unusual words or phrase; timer Pat Acklie-Roth who reported on speaking times; vote counter Roy Wilcox tallied votes for the best table topics response; and joke master Walter Rentsch gave the joke of the day.
Toastmaster Walter Rentsch presented virtual trophies to Teresa Rentsch for best speaker, Jana Lane for best evaluator, and Roy Wilcox for best table topic response. Matthew Jorgenson of Sioux Falls was a guest at the meeting via zoom.
The business meeting was led by President Jeremy Skrenes. Yankton Toastmaster Club 1294 welcomes anyone interested in improving their speaking and leadership skills. For more information call 605-665-8448 or http://1294.toastmastersclubs.org or Facebook page “Yankton Toastmasters Club 1294.”
Guests are welcome to join meetings in person at the Fryn’ Pan or remotely via Zoom. You will need to download the free “Zoom” application to your computer, laptop, tablet, or smart phone and call a member of the club to get the link to join the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.