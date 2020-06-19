Here’s what’s new at the Yankton Community Library this week:
Large Print
• The 20th Victim by James Patterson, fiction
• Empire of Lies by Raymond Khoury, fiction
• The Last Song by Nicholas Sparks, fiction
Adult Books
• The Beautiful Ones by Prince, nonfiction
• The Body Language of Politics: Decide Who is Lying, Who is Sincere, and How You’ll Vote by Donna van Natten, nonfiction
• The Complete Golf Manual by Steve Newell, nonfiction
• Dad’s Maybe Book by Tim O’Brien, nonfiction
• Death by Shakespeare: Snakebites, Stabbings and Broken Hearts by Kathryn Harkup, nonfiction
• Essential Costa Rica by Fodor’s Travel, nonfiction
• Essential Scandinavia by Fodor’s Travel, nonfiction
• I’m Your Huckleberry by Val Kilmer, nonfiction
• The Last Days of Sylvia Plath by Carl Rollyson, nonfiction
• The Making of a Miracle: the Untold Story of the Captain of the 1980 Gold Medal-Winning US Olympic Hockey Team by Mike Eruzione, nonfiction
• Pregnancy, Childbirth, and the Newborn: the Complete Guide by Penny Simkin, nonfiction
• River of Blood: American Slavery from The People Who Lived It, edited by Richard Cahan, nonfiction
• Stolen: Five Free Boys Kidnapped into Slavery and Their Astonishing Odyssey Home by Richard Bell, nonfiction
• This is What America Looks Like: My Journey from Refugee to Congresswoman by Ilhan Omar, nonfiction
• The Ultimate Scholarship Book 2020 by Gen Tanabe, nonfiction
• Wait, I’m the Boss?!?: The Essential Guide for New Managers to Succeed from Day One by Peter Economy, nonfiction
• Yellow Bird: Oil, Murder, and a Woman’s Search for Justice in Indian Country by Sierra Crane Murdoch, nonfiction
• All Adults Here by Emma Straub, fiction
• Amish Protector by Marta Perry, fiction
• A Beginning at The End by Mike Chen, fiction
• The Black Hills by MJ Trow, fiction
• The Blaze by Chad Dunda, fiction
• Girl by Edna O’Brien, fiction
• The K Team by David Rosenfelt, fiction
• Lavender Blue Murder by Laura Childs, fiction
• The Library of The Unwritten by A.J. Hackwith, fiction
• One Perfect Summer by Brenda Novak, fiction
• The Other Windsor Girl by Georgie Blalock, fiction
• Privilege by Mary Adkins, fiction
• Relentless by Shawn Wilson, fiction
• Right After the Weather by Carol Anshaw, fiction
• Secrets of My Heart by Tracie Peterson, fiction
• Someone Like You by Karen Kingsbury, fiction
Young Adult Books
• Drawing the Vote by Tommy Jenkins, nonfiction, graphic novel
• Dodge City by Josh Trujillo, fiction, graphic novel
• The Oracle Code by Marieke Nijkamp, fiction, graphic novel
Easy Reading Books
• Bowwow Powwow by Brenda J. Child, nonfiction
• Imagine Sharing by Tamra Orr, nonfiction
• Meteorologists by Emily Raij, nonfiction
• Naked Mole-Rats by Emily Hudd, nonfiction
• Pete the Cat’s Groovy Guide to Kindness by Kimberly Dean, nonfiction
• Ruth Objects: The Life of Ruth Bader Ginsburg by Doreen Rappaport, nonfiction
• Take a Picture of Me, James Vanderzee! by Andrea J. Loney, nonfiction
• Do You Believe in Unicorns? by Bethanie Deeney Murguia, fiction
• Going Up! by Sherry J. Lee, fiction
• The Magical Yet by Angela DiTerlizzi, fiction
• Pete the Cat’s Family Road Trip by Kimberly Dean, fiction
• Pinkalicious and the Merminnies by Victoria Kann, fiction
• Poof! A Bot! by David Milgrim, fiction
• A Search for The Northern Lights by Elizabeth Rusch, fiction
• Things That Go Away by Beatrice Alemagna, fiction
• Vamos: Let’s Go Eat by Raul the Third, fiction
Junior Books
• 10-Minute Science Experiments by Steve Spangler, nonfiction
• Four Perfect Pebbles by Lila Perl, nonfiction
• Solve This! Forensics by Kate Messner, nonfiction
• The Magnificent Monsters of Cedar Street by Lauren Oliver, fiction
• Rick by Alex Gino, fiction
• Twilight Hauntings by Angie Safe, fiction
• My Video Game Ate My Homework by Dustin Hansen, fiction, graphic novel
Adult DVD’s
• Bad Boys for Life, fiction
• I Still Believe, fiction
• Looking for Alaska, fiction
• The Night Clerk, fiction
• Song of Names, fiction
• World on Fire, fiction
Curbside pickup is available! You may reserve items by visiting library.cityofyankton.org, calling 605-668-5275, or via our Facebook page.
