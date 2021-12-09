Teen Board Games Event Set For Yankton Library Dec 9, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Looking for something to do over holiday break? Teens (grades 6-12) can come to the Yankton Community Library for an afternoon of playing board games.Join in on Thursday, Dec. 30, from 3:45-4:45 p.m. Teens can use the board games at the library or bring their own. Invite your friends and come on down to the library for some fun. This event is free with no registration required. For questions, call the library at 605-668-5275 or email library@cityofyankton.org. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 2 BR, Appliances, $750 / month. Includes lot rent, water $750 Bedrooms: 2 Updated 14 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs Driver - Rupiper Tours Updated 13 hrs ago Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesLake Andes Man Charged With Death Threat Against Circuit JudgeSarah SoukupIn Her Will, Local Woman Leaves Lasting Gifts For The FutureICU: Taking A TollLake Andes Man Gets Prison For Drug ChargeDaily Record: ArrestsAngela MonclovaYankton CourtsLocal Author Writes Of His StrugglesRobert ‘Bob’ Kellen Images CommentedLetter: Wake Up, America! (28)A Day On The COVID Front (25)Letter: ‘Speak Up, America!’ (23)Letter: America’s Embarrassing Moment (17)Letter: If Dodos Were Called Ducks… (15)Letter: Bloody Murder (14)Letter: Restroom Access (11)Letter: YSD’s Masking Mandate (11)Letter: Problems And Solutions (10)Letter: A Return To Values? (9)Letter: ‘War-Like Times’ (9)Letter: Re-Election Time (7)Should the Yankton School District cancel its face masking policy? (5)Holiday Odds And Ends (4)Hospitals Facing New Round Of Stress (3)COVID Update for Nov. 18, 2021: South Dakota Reports 6 New Deaths (2)Update 5:53 p.m.: COVID Update for Nov. 19, 2021: Sacred Heart Schools Cancel Classes Monday, Tuesday (2)ICU: Taking A Toll (2)Social Studies Revision Group: Slow Going? (2)A Whirlwind Education (1)Letter: Guaranteeing Social Security (1)Men: Bulldogs Hold Off Lancers (1)South Dakota Teacher Pay And COVID Money (1)Letter: Thankful For The Truth! (1)Turkey Trot Nov. 25 (1)Rail Board Postpones Decision On Trail Proposal (1)Wagner Principal, Wife Resign After Incident (1)Letter: Dollar Issues (1)A Great Home Run! (1)Many South Dakota Parents Hesitant To Get Kids Vaccinated Against COVID-19 (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
