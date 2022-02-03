AUGUSTANA UNIVERSITY

SIOUX FALLS — Augustana University in Sioux Falls announced the students named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester of the 2021-22 academic year.

The Dean’s List recognizes full-time students who have a minimum of 12 credit hours with grade-point averages at 3.5 or above (on a 4.0 scale).

Congratulations to these students:

• Alcester — Jaclyn Hallaway;

• Avon — Lauren Sees;

• Beresford — Natalie Nothdurft, Makayla Olson, Caitlyn Savey;

• Chancellor— Kayleigh Thill;

• Crofton, NE — Allison Altwine;

• Dakota Dunes — Courtney Chrystal;

• Fordyce, NE — Valerie Kaiser;

• Gayville — Katie Lee;

• Hartington, NE — Jason Becker;

• McCook Lake — Serena Voegeli;

• Meckling — Madelyn Powell;

• Menno — Hailey Fergen;

• N. Sioux City — Brooke Kiepke;

• Parker — Elizabeth Gullikson;

• Parkston — Jacob Lee;

• Platte — Caden Tegethoff, Abigail Vanden Berge, Kalista Vanden Berge;

• Scotland — Nora Winckler;

• Vermillion — Andrew Kronaizl, Brianna Wildermuth;

• Viborg — Gradee Sherman;

• Yankton — Alexa Lammers, Anna Savey.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.