Scholastics Feb 3, 2022

AUGUSTANA UNIVERSITY

SIOUX FALLS — Augustana University in Sioux Falls announced the students named to the Dean's List for the fall semester of the 2021-22 academic year.

The Dean's List recognizes full-time students who have a minimum of 12 credit hours with grade-point averages at 3.5 or above (on a 4.0 scale). Congratulations to these students:

• Alcester — Jaclyn Hallaway;
• Avon — Lauren Sees;
• Beresford — Natalie Nothdurft, Makayla Olson, Caitlyn Savey;
• Chancellor— Kayleigh Thill;
• Crofton, NE — Allison Altwine;
• Dakota Dunes — Courtney Chrystal;
• Fordyce, NE — Valerie Kaiser;
• Gayville — Katie Lee;
• Hartington, NE — Jason Becker;
• McCook Lake — Serena Voegeli;
• Meckling — Madelyn Powell;
• Menno — Hailey Fergen;
• N. Sioux City — Brooke Kiepke;
• Parker — Elizabeth Gullikson;
• Parkston — Jacob Lee;
• Platte — Caden Tegethoff, Abigail Vanden Berge, Kalista Vanden Berge;
• Scotland — Nora Winckler;
• Vermillion — Andrew Kronaizl, Brianna Wildermuth;
• Viborg — Gradee Sherman;
• Yankton — Alexa Lammers, Anna Savey.
