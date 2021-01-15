Here’s what’s new at the Yankton Community Library this week:
LARGE PRINT
• “500 Miles From You” by Jenny Colgan, fiction
• “Miss Graham’s Cold War Cookbook” by Celia Rees, fiction
ADULT BOOKS
• “The Cobbler: How I Disrupted an Industry, Fell From Grace & Came Back Stronger Than Ever” by Steve Madden, nonfiction
• “Do It Afraid: Embracing Courage in the Face of Fea” by Joyce Meyer, nonfiction
• “The Everyday Ayurveda Guide to Self-Care: Rhythms, Routines, and Home Remedies for Natural Healing” by Kate O’Donnell, nonfiction
• “A Tangled Web: a Cyberstalker, a Deadly Obsession, and the Twisting Path to Justice” by Leslie Rule, nonfiction
• “The Boyfriend Project” by Farrah Rochon, fiction
• “Corporate Gunslinger” by Doug Engstrom, fiction
• “Dark August” by Katie Tallo, fiction
• “The Daughters of Erietown” by Connie Schultz, fiction
• “Dear Ann” by Bobbie Ann Mason, fiction
• “The Dilemma” by B.A. Paris, fiction
• “The Diplomat’s Wife” by Pam Jenoff, fiction
• “East Coast Girls” by Kerry Kletter, fiction
• “Eight Perfect Murders” by Peter Swanson, fiction
• “How the Penguins Saved Veronica” by Hazel Prior, fiction
• “How to Bury Your Brother” by Lindsey Rogers Cook, fiction
• “The Lending Library” by Aliza Fogelson, fiction
• “Memorial” by Bryan Washington, fiction
• “My Kind of People” by Lisa Duffy, fiction
• “The Night Portrait: a Novel of World War II and Da Vinci’s Italy” by Laura Morelli, fiction
• “Not Like the Movies” by Kerry Winfrey, fiction
• “Nothing Can Hurt You” by Nicola Maye Goldberg, fiction
• “The River Home” by Hannah Richell, fiction
• “Shadows in Time” by Julie McElwain, fiction
• “She Lies Close” by Sharon Doering, fiction
• “Tea by The Sea” by Donna Hemans, fiction
• “The Talented Miss Frawell” by Emily Gray Tedrowe, fiction
• “To Tell You The Truth” by Gilly MacMillan, fiction
• “Tomorrow’s First Light” by Naomi Rawlings, fiction
• “Tomorrow’s Shining Dream” by Naomi Rawlings, fiction
• “War Lord” by Bernard Cornwell, fiction
• “What Are You Going Through” by Sigrid Nunez, fiction
• “Zero Zone” by Scott O’Connor, fiction
• “Batman: Three Jokers” by Geoff Johns, fiction, graphic novel
AUDIO CDs
• “Akin” by Emma Donoghue, fiction
• “The Forgotten Daughter” by Joanna Goodman, fiction
YOUNG ADULT BOOKS
• “The Invincible Summer of Juniper Jones” by Daven McQueen, fiction
EASY READING BOOKS
• “Sweet Child O’Mine: Guns N’ Roses” by Jennifer Zivoin, nonfiction
• “Brer Rabbit Down” the Well by Louie Stowell, fiction
• “The Enormous Turnip” by Alexei Tolstoy, fiction
• “The Fox and the Crow” by Mairi Mackinnon, fiction
• “Grumpycorn” by Sarah McIntyre, fiction
• “Henry Babysits” by Robert Quackenbush, fiction
• “If I Couldn’t Be Anne” by Kallie George, fiction
• “The Magic Porridge Pot” by The Brothers Grimm, fiction
• “Ray” by Marianna Coppo, fiction
• “The Scaredy Cat” by Russell Punter, fiction
• “Supertato” by Sue Hendra, fiction
• “There Was a Crooked Man” by Russell Punter, fiction
• “That’s Not My Wombat” by Fiona Watt, fiction, board book
• “The Call of the Wild” by Ellyn Alcott, fiction, Wonderbook
• “El Perro con Sombrero: a Bilingual Doggy Tale” by Derek Taylor Kent, fiction, Wonderbook
• “Great Animal Comebacks: Saving the Sea Otter” by Karen Latchana Kenney, nonfiction, Wonderbook
• “Juno Valentine and the Fantastic Fashion Adventure” by Eva Chen, fiction, Wonderbook
• “Juno Valentine and the Magical Shoes” by Eva Chen, fiction, Wonderbook
• “Kaia and the Bees” by Maribeth Boelts, fiction, Wonderbook
• “Llama Llama Loves To Read” by Anna Dewdney, fiction, Wonderbook
• “Mango, Abuela Y Yo” by Meg Medina, fiction, Wonderbook
• “Rory the Dinosaur Needs a Christmas Tree” by Liz Climo, fiction, Wonderbook
• “The Secret Garden” by Ellen Alcott, fiction, Wonderbook
JUNIOR BOOKS
• “All in a Drop: How Antony van Leeuwenhock Discovered and Invisible World” by Lori Alexander, fiction, Wonderbook
• “The First Christmas Sweater” by Ryan Tubridy, fiction, Wonderbook
• “Junie B. Jones Is Not a Crook” by Barbara Park, fiction, Wonderbook
Adult DVD’s
• “Blackbird,” fiction
• “Honest Thief,” fiction
• “Made in Italy,” fiction
• “A Rainy Day in New York,” fiction
• “The Reason,” fiction
• “Vikings, season 6,” fiction
———
Curbside pickup is available! You may reserve items by visiting library.cityofyankton.org, calling 605-668-5275, or via our Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.