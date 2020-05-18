YANKTON MEDICAL CLINIC SCHOLARSHIPS
Yankton Medical Clinic, P.C. is pleased to award six scholarships to area students. Yankton Medical Clinic, P.C. created the scholarship program 23 years ago to promote higher education and to provide resources for area students interested in the medical field.
Four scholarships are awarded to area high school students, one to a student currently enrolled in a nursing, radiology, medical laboratory or respiratory therapist program at a college or university, and one is awarded to a Pillar III medical student at the University of South Dakota Sanford School of Medicine.
Students at high schools within the Yankton Medical Clinic, P.C. service area are eligible to apply. The selection committee reviewed many applications from an outstanding field of candidates. Applicants must meet minimum GPA or ACT score, display extracurricular activities and volunteerism, have an interest in health care or current major in specific fields and plan to return to within 50 miles of Yankton to work.
The Yankton Medical Clinic Scholarship was created with our mission of education in mind to provide students resources for students seeking higher education with a desire to return to our service area. We are proud to bring you this program.
The 2020 recipients are:
• Dr. Theodore H. Sattler/Yankton Medical Clinic, P.C. $1,000 Scholarship recipient is Alexandra Rust, Yankton High School.
• Dr. Jay W. Hubner/Yankton Medical Clinic, P.C. $1,000 Scholarship recipient is Alexis Saunders, Vermillion High School.
• Dr. Michael R. McVay/Yankton Medical Clinic, P.C. $1,000 Scholarship recipient is Deirdre Cross, Elk Point-Jefferson High School, Elk Point, S.D.
• Dr. John C. Sternquist/Yankton Medical Clinic, P.C. $1,000 Scholarship recipient is Hannah Kleinschmit, Cedar Catholic Jr/Sr. High School, Hartington, Neb.
• Yankton Medical Clinic, P.C. $1,000 Ancillary Scholarship recipient is Harlie Hacecky, nursing student at Mount Marty College.
• Yankton Medical Clinic, P.C. $5,000 Scholarship recipient is Cassandra Jackson, Pillar III medical student at the University of South Dakota Sanford School of Medicine.
Yankton Medical Clinic, P.C. wishes all applicants great success and good wishes in their future endeavors.
UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA-LINCOLN
LINCOLN, Neb. — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln has offered more than 5,500 university-wide scholarships to the 2020 graduating class from Nebraska high schools. The total potential value of the scholarships is nearly $56 million.
“We believe in the power of each student, which is why we want to make attending Nebraska a reality for as many students as possible,” said Justin Chase Brown, director of scholarships and financial aid. “This year, many of our incoming students have experienced heartbreaking school disruptions and event cancellations due to COVID-19. While the pandemic has affected nearly every aspect of daily life, we want to show our students we’re proud of what they’ve accomplished, and most importantly, support them in planning for the future.”
The awards offered include more than 3,200 Husker scholarships. In 2017, Nebraska Athletics began contributing $5 million annually in scholarship funds for Nebraska residents who do not participate in intercollegiate athletics.
“With one of the most affordable tuitions in the Big Ten, we’re proud to continue to be able to make attending the University of Nebraska-Lincoln accessible for students through our partnership with Nebraska Athletics,” Brown said.
To further serve students, Nebraska has extended its scholarship deadline for most merit-based scholarships to June 1.
“We expect to make additional scholarship offers throughout the next month,” Brown said. “We’re also still online, connecting with students through virtual events and appointments. We want to develop meaningful one-on-one relationships with students and families, and we invite them to collaborate with us as they plan their path to Nebraska.”
Students and families can connect with Nebraska’s Office of Admissions by requesting an online appointment at https://admissions.unl.edu/visit, emailing admissions@unl.edu or calling 402-472-2023.
Descriptions of the scholarships are below:
• Chancellor’s and Regents scholarships are among the most prestigious awards granted by the university. Each of these awards pays full tuition for full-time students with the potential for renewal at a value of nearly $30,000 over four years.
• David Distinguished Scholars are recognized for their academic merit and receive $3,500 with the potential for renewal for up to four years. David Distinguished Scholarships are funded in part from a trust established in 1973 by the late Adrian H. David, a Minneapolis attorney, in honor of his parents. Adrian David was a 1908 graduate of the Nebraska College of Law.
• Nebraska Achievement Scholarships are based on academic achievement, admission test scores and information in the student’s personal statement.
• Chancellor’s Leadership Scholars are awarded one-year scholarships of $1,000. The award recognizes and rewards students who have excelled both academically and in leadership roles in school and community activities.
• Students admitted to the University Honors Program, a universitywide community of scholars, are eligible for a $1,500 need-based award, renewable for up to one year. The Honors Program provides a customizable education that allows high-ability, hardworking students to make the most of their college experiences through small, interactive seminars and a continuum of hands-on experiences.
• Health Sciences Scholars receive various amounts. The scholarships are awarded to academically promising students interested in health-science careers.
• R.H. “Rick” Davis Scholars receive a commitment of at least $2,000 per year. This scholarship seeks to identify and attract talented students who have demonstrated knowledge and experience in diverse communities or backgrounds and are prepared to use this knowledge to contribute to the education of their fellow students.
• Johnny Carson Scholars, named for the Nebraska alumnus and television host best known for “The Tonight Show,” receive $3,500 with the potential for renewal. This fund was established in 1978 through a gift to be used for academic honor scholarships to encourage students of high academic abilities to attend the university.
• Nebraska Emerging Leader Scholars include students identified as emerging leaders through academic profile, attendance at one of the university’s diversity programs, and demonstrated interest, knowledge and experience with leadership and diversity. These scholars receive $2,000 with potential for renewal and will also participate in a leadership curriculum.
• Nebraska Legends Scholars are high-achieving students who receive a one-year, $1,000 award.
• Pepsi Scholars are those who have a passion for leadership and service and who have demonstrated involvement in activities during high school and also receive a one-year, $1,000 scholarship.
• Husker Living and Learning Scholarships of $2,500 are awarded to students who will live in university housing and demonstrate an interest in rigorous academic scholarship and zeal for leadership, service and/or diversity.
• The Husker Traditions Scholarship is a $2,000 renewable scholarship awarded to Nebraska residents who have demonstrated high academic potential.
• The Husker Power Scholarship is a one-year, $1,500 scholarship awarded to Nebraska residents who have demonstrated high academic promise.
• The Native American Heritage Scholarship seeks to identify and attract talented students who have demonstrated knowledge and experience in the Native American community or backgrounds and are prepared to use such knowledge to contribute to the education of their fellow students. Students receive a renewable scholarship worth a minimum of $2,000 a year, up to the full direct cost of attendance.
In addition to the programs listed, colleges and departments at the university offer various scholarships to first-year students. Students offered scholarships have until June 1 to secure their scholarship with the Office of Scholarships and Financial Aid by notifying the Office of Admissions of their intent to enroll through submission of the enrollment deposit. Students can learn more at https://admissions.unl.edu/deposit.
Students or families who have questions about financial aid, scholarships, grants or any other aspect of paying for college can contact the university’s first-year student services specialists in Husker Hub at huskerhub@unl.edu or 402-472-2030 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Husker Hub is a one-stop center that offers integrated services from the offices of Scholarships and Financial Aid, University Registrar, Bursar and Student Accounts. For more information, visit https://go.unl.edu/5bnb.
The following is a list of area scholarship earners by high school:
• Bloomfield: Braden Eisenhauer, Bloomfield, David.
• Creighton: Conner Hammer, Creighton, Husker Traditions.
• Creighton: Alexander Homan, Creighton, Husker Power.
• Creighton: Brian Johnson, Creighton, Regents.
• Creighton: Brennan Pint, Creighton, David, and Husker Living and Learning.
• Creighton: Caden Wortman, Creighton, Husker Power.
• Crofton: Taylor Haberman, Crofton, Husker Traditions.
• Crofton: MaKenzie Mellem, Crofton, Husker Traditions and Nebraska Emerging Leader.
• Crofton: Justin Potts, St. Helena, Regents.
• Hartington Cedar Catholic: Jayda Bernecker, Hartington, Husker Power.
• Hartington Cedar Catholic: Maizie Christensen, Hartington, Husker Traditions.
• Hartington Cedar Catholic: Jacob Keiser, Fordyce, Husker Traditions.
• Hartington Cedar Catholic: Hannah Kleinschmit, Coleridge, Regents.
• Hartington Cedar Catholic: Lucas Reifenrath, Wynot, Regents.
• Hartington Cedar Catholic: Sara Reifenrath, Hartington, Regents.
• Hartington Cedar Catholic: Meghan Thoene, Hartington, Husker Traditions.
• Hartington Cedar Catholic: Wyatt Wiebelhaus, Fordyce, Husker Traditions.
• Hartington Cedar Catholic: Aiden Wortmann, Hartington, Husker Traditions.
• Hartington-Newcastle: Samuel Harms, Hartington, Husker Power.
• Hartington-Newcastle: Brianna Hopping, Fordyce, Husker Power.
• Hartington-Newcastle: Aspen Jansen, Hartington, Husker Power.
• Hartington-Newcastle: Abbe Morten, Hartington, Regents.
• Hartington-Newcastle: Shaye Morten, Hartington, Husker Power.
• Hartington-Newcastle: Kaitlyn Willis, Hartington, Husker Power.
• Laurel-Concord-Coleridge: Delaney Ehlers, Laurel, Husker Power.
• Randolph: Abreanna Greiner, Randolph, Regents.
• Randolph: Samuel Lemmons, Randolph, Husker Traditions.
• Randolph: Noah Mosel, Randolph, Husker Traditions.
• Wausa: Kaitlyn Kumm, Wausa, Husker Traditions.
• Wausa: Taylor Kumm, Wausa, Chancellor’s Leadership and Husker Traditions.
• Wausa: Jailynn Story, Wausa, Regents.
• Wausa: Jonah Story, Hartington, David, and Husker Living and Learning.
• Wausa: Dawson Thorell, Wausa, Husker Power.
• Wausa: Isabelle Vanness, Wausa, Husker Power.
• Wynot: Hunter Heimes, Hartington, Husker Power.
• Wynot: Noelle Wieseler, St. Helena, Husker Power.
For the full list of scholarship earners, visit https://go.unl.edu/g04z.
NORTHEAST COMMUNITY COLLEGE
NORFOLK, Neb — The 47th Commencement of Northeast Community College will take place on Saturday, May 16, at 10 a.m. Due to the ongoing Directed Health Measures that are in effect due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s event will be a virtual ceremony.
As of Monday, May 4, some 891 students, including those earning more than one degree, and 220 who completed their studies this past summer and fall, are listed in the commencement program. The 891 students earned 983 degrees; 59 students earned two degrees, 12 earned three degrees, and three earned four degrees.
Colton Kastning, Ponca, will give the student address. He will receive an Associate of Arts Degree in Business Administration. Adam Peterson, speech and theatre instructor, will give the faculty address.
The ceremony will be broadcast live on Sparklight Channel 20 in all communities served by the company, and streamed on-line at http://www.team1sports.com/northeastcc. It will also be broadcast on News Channel Nebraska on May 16, at 10 a.m. In addition, the virtual ceremony will be shown on demand on Northeast’s YouTube channel after that date.
The Spring 2020 graduation area candidates as of Monday, May 4, are listed below by degree and program followed by hometown and name. Included in the list are Spring 2020 candidates and the 220 graduates who completed their studies this past summer and fall.
———
Associate of Arts Degree
Bloomfield — Michael Castaneda, Michelle Wachter
Creighton — Melissa Ebel, Paige Mitteis, Ariel Murdock
Hartington — Riley Arens
Laurel — Mandi Swanson
Ponca — Colton Kastning
Randolph — Maesik Denn, Sherri Gall, Dalton Rath
Wausa — Aaron Gallup
North Sioux City — Abbie Horner, Heather Lozano-Torres
———
Associate Degree in Nursing
Hartington — Megan Leise
Niobrara — Audra Strom
———
Associate of Science Degree
Coleridge - Emily Soll
Hartington - Megan Leise
Niobrara — Ashley Guenther, Audra Strom
Randolph — Trelynn Morrow
Wausa — Megan Kleinschmit
Wynot — Julia Eskens
———
Associate of Applied Science Degree in Agriculture
Crofton — Colby Lange
Yankton — Carson Fast
———
Associate of Applied Science Degree in Agriculture - Agribusiness
Yankton — Isiah Woods
———
Associate of Applied Science Degree in Agriculture – Agronomy
Randolph — Mason Nordhues
———
Associate of Applied Science Degree in Agriculture - Animal Science
Coleridge — Agnes Kurtzhals
———
Associate of Applied Science Degree in Agriculture - Diversified Agriculture
Bloomfield - Jackson Eisenhauer
———
Associate of Applied Science Degree in Auto Body Repair Technology
Hartington — Matthew Kolessa
———
Associate of Applied Science Degree in Automotive Technology
Hartington - Reid Arens, Wesley Noecker
———
Associate of Applied Science Degree in Building Construction
Hartington - Levi Arens, Kaden Lammers
———
Associate of Applied Science Degree in Business
Bloomfield — Emily Foner
Crofton — Hope Stewart
Hartington - Brooklyn Lammers
Wausa — Kylee Kracht
Elk Point — Angel-Marie Mundahl, Ethan Mundahl
Yankton — Riley Vogt, Casey Zweber
———
Associate of Applied Science Degree in Criminal Justice
Santee — Matthew Henry
———
Associate of Applied Science Degree in Diesel Technology
Hartington - Caleb Kalin
Randolph - Ross Wurdinger
Wausa - Kolton Alexander
Wynot - Jacob Haahr
———
Associate of Applied Science Degree in Electrical Construction and Control
Bloomfield — Wilson Wagner
Hartington — Connor Wuebben
———
Associate of Applied Science Degree in Electromechanical Technology
Bloomfield — Wilson Wagner
St. Helena — Kevin Bruening
Wynot — Devren Sudbeck
———
Associate of Applied Science Degree in Information Technology
Bow Valley — Lucas Thingstad
Hartington — Marcus Arens
———
Associate of Applied Science Degree in Media Arts
Crofton — Mark Lange
———
Associate of Applied Science Degree in Wind Energy
Crofton — Noah McFarland
———
Diploma in Welding
Wynot — Corbin Sudbeck
———
Certificate in Business - Entrepreneurship
Wausa — Kylee Kracht
———
Certificate in Cisco Networking Academy
Hartington — Marcus Arens
———
Certificate in Food Service and Dietary Management
Randolph — Megan Grell
———
Certificate in Information Security
Bow Valley — Lucas Thingstad
Crofton — Miles Bossman
———
Certificate in Information Technology - General
Creighton — John Crockett, Laura Owens
———
Certificate in Technical Services Support
Hartington — Marcus Arens
———
Certificate in Web and Visual Application Development
Crofton — Miles Bossman
BRETT BUSSKOHL
Yankton Area Arts is pleased to announce that Brett Busskohl has been named the recipient of the annual Yankton Area Arts Scholarship.
The Yankton Area Arts Scholarship was established in 1990 to be awarded to a graduating YHS senior planning to pursue their education in one of the art disciplines; music, dance, art, theater or writing.
In the last 30 years, YAA has awarded 50 scholarships to individuals who have gone on to become actors of the screen and stage, dancers and choreographers, news anchors, photographers, musicians, composers, teachers, and so much more.
Brett will be attending the University of South Dakota pursuing a degree in Vocal Music Education.
