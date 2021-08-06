Here’s what’s new at the Yankton Community Library: August 7, 2021
Adult Books
Fiction
• “Animal: a novel” by Lisa Taddeo
• “The Bridgertons: Happily Ever After” by Julia Quinn
• “Castle Shade” by Laurie R. King
• “For the Wolf” by Hannah Whitten
• “Ghost Blows a Kiss” by Carolyn Hart
• “Highway Blue” by Ailsa McFarlane
• “The Ice Lion” by Kathleen O’Neal Gear
• “Last Seen” by Kent Harrington
• “Million Dollar Demon” by Kim Harrison
• “The Missing Treasures of Amy Ashton” by Eleanor Ray
• “The Mistress of Auschwitz” by Terrance Williamson
• “The One Hundred Years of Lenni and Margot” by Marianne Cronin
• “Our Woman in Moscow” by Beatriz Williams
• “Pack Up the Moon” by Kristan Higgans
• “Should We Stay or Should We Go“ by Lionel Shriver
• “Sons of Valor” by Andrews and Wilson
• “Strange Children” by Sadie Hoagland
• “Well Behaved Indian Women” by Saumya Dave
• “The Wolf and the Woodsman” by Ava Reid
Nonfiction
• “Beyond” by Stephen Walker
• “A Cure for Darkness” by Alex Riley
• “Hola Papi!” By John Paul Brammer
• “Homicide at Rough Point” by Peter Lance
• “How the Word is Passed” by Clint Smith
• “Kennedy’s Avenger” by Dan Abrams
• “Living in a Mindful Universe” by Eben Alexander, MD
• “Madoff Talks” by Jim Cambell
• “Millionaire on a Worker’s Budget” by Norm Spivey
• “Period. End Of Sentence.” by Anita Diamant
• “Proof of Life” by Daniel Levin
Audiobook
• “Mary Jane” by Jessica Anya Blau
Large Print
• “Like Cats and Dogs” by Kate McMurray
• “Malibu Rising” by Taylor Jenkins Reid
• “The Seeds of Change” by Laura Snelling
Young Adult Books
• “The Awakening of Malcolm X” by Ilyasah Shabazz
• “Banksy Graffitied Walls and Wasn’t Sorry” by Fausto Gilberti
• “Between the Bliss and Me” by Lizzy Mason
• “Beyond the Levee and Other Ghostly Tales” edited by Peter R. Talley
• “The Hazel Wood” by Melissa Albert
• “Lost in Darling City” by Peter Talley
• “Pumpkin” by Julie Murphy
• “Tales From the Hinterland” by Melissa Albert
• “When the World was Ours” by Liz Kessler
Junior Books
Fiction
• “Beverly, Right There” by Kate DiCamillo
• “Karen’s Witch” (graphic novel) by Katy Farina
• “Sunshine” by Marion Dane Bauer
Nonfiction
• “Fortnite: a great game” by Alexander Lowe
• “We Must Not Forget” by Deborah Hopkinson
Easy Reading Books
Fiction
• “I Love You Baby Burrito” by Angela Dominguez (bilingual)
• “Lost in the Clouds” by Tom Tinn-Disbury
• “Peace” by Babtiste and Miranda Paul
• “There is a Rainbow” by Theresa Trinder
• “Venetian Lullaby” by Judith L. Roth
• “Watercress” by Andrea Wang
• “Zonia’s Rain Forest” by Juana Martinez-Neal
Nonfiction
• “Extremely Gross Animals” by Claire Eamer
• “Let Liberty Rise” by Chana Stiefel
• “Look What I Found” in the Woods by Moira Butterfield
• “Masters of Disguise” by Marc Martin
• “My Stinky Summer” by S. Bug by Paul Meisel
Adult DVDs
• “The Spanish Princess: parts 1 & 2”
Curbside pickup is available! You may reserve items by visiting library.cityofyankton.org, calling 605-668-5275, or via our Facebook page.
